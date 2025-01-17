The Transmission Company of Nigeria says its 132kV transmission line and underground cables taking power to Central Area and environs in Abuja have been vendalised, causing power outage .

In a statement released by its spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, on Friday, the TCN said the vandalised 132kV underground cable transports bulk electricity to TCNs 132kV Central Area transmission substation, which then supplies power through 8. No distribution feeders to AEDC for onward supply to its customers in Central Area and environs.

It added that the incident, which was carried out around the Menillum Park axis of Abuja, has affected over 60% of the power supply to Abuja as the vandals carted away 40 meters of 1x500mm² XLPE conductors on the 2 numbers 132kV transmission lines

Areas experiencing power outage include Maitama, Wuse, Jabi, Lifecamp, Asokoro, Utako, Mabushi, and parts of Presidential Villa.

TCN engineers have already been mobilised to the site of the incident to repair the vandalised cables.

The transmission company enjoined Nigerians to be vigilant in observing and reporting suspicious activities to security operatives, as all must work together to protect the country’s transmission equipment and installations.