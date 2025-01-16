Osun State Government has imposed fresh curfew on Ilobu and Ilobu communities following the outbreak of another communal misunderstanding.

The curfew will take place between 7pm and 7am daily.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, this development is to forestall further escalation of the crisis.

The Statement says a contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has been deployed to the warring communities to forestall further anarchy .

According to the Statement, all stakeholders in the areas are enjoined to cooperate with the State Government to resolve the issues amicably at ensuring lasting peace, warning that anyone or group of persons, found or caught doing or instigating any further violence, knowingly or unknowingly, in breach of lasting peace would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Statement noted that an enlarged Committee of Stakeholders which will consist of the representatives of the Communities, the Service Chiefs,the representatives of the State Council of Obas and other relevant bodies be immediately constituted to resolve the issue permanently.