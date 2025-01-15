The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Armed Forces for their pivotal role in safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty and creating a secure environment essential for businesses to thrive.

In a statement from its President, Emeka Obegolu, the ACCI as the nation marks Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Chamber highlighted the courage, selfless service, and unwavering dedication of the Armed Forces, which have enabled economic growth and fostered shared prosperity.

The Chamber also paid tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation and reaffirmed its commitment as an Armed Forces Friendly Institution (AFFI), dedicated to supporting military personnel and their families.

The ACCI called on Nigerians, businesses, and institutions to collectively ensure the welfare of the Armed Forces and their loved ones while pledging to build a nation where unity and peace prevail.