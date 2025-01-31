The chairman of Abuja Municipal area council, Christopher Maikalangu has commenced inspection of some major projects that has been undertaken since 2022.

He says this is a commitment to improving the lives of citizens of Abuja Municipal communities.

In recent years, communities in Abuja , have increasingly received attention, particularly in development and improvement of community amenities.

A lot of times, Government at the centre have always advocated for a bottom-up approach, where the communities are the drivers.

After visiting many areas under AMAC, Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, believes that supporting communities with the correct projects that will benefit them begins with honest conversations about their needs.

Residents in these areas say they are encouraged by the collaborative decision-making process between communities and sectoral authorities such as the AMAC secretariat.

The chairman inspected projects like the 7 classroom block, the Garki healthcare centre, Durumi, Gosa, Toge, Sabo Lugbe, Waru, Galadimawa, Kuchigoro , and Pyakasa.