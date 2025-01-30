No fewer than 30 shallow graves, with decomposing human bodies and shrines were uncovered in the demolished UDOKA Golden Point Hotel Oba, Anambra State.

Since the Inauguration of the new Anambra Homeland outfit, that jointly operates with security agencies, 5 buildings used as kidnappers den have been demolished.

In a bold step taken to contain the rising security challenges, Governor Chukwuma Soludo signed into law a bill passed by the State assembly to establish the Homeland Security law.

Among the sections passed are that property used for heinous crimes like Kidnapping, Ritual killing and Others would be pulled down and forfeited to the State Government.

While carrying out it’s operation,, the joint team uncovered and demolished a Hotel at Oba, Idemmili North Council Area, with decomposing human bodies, ,expended live bullets, shrines and shallow graves in the facility.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo expressed his determination to rid the state of criminal elements.

The operation also moved to another sealed hotel in the same location, the government gave 48 hours to owners to prove intelligence gathered wrong about operations in the facility.

The operation Udo-Ga-Chi which translates Operation Peace Shall Prevail and Aguneche Obodo ‘Lion Watches the city are special interventions to complement regular policing by upscaling intelligence gathering, whistle blowing, enhance rapid response and urgently root out criminal camps in Anambra State.