The Nigerian Air Force airstrikes on Saturday accidentally hit twenty operatives of the Zamfara State Community Protection Guard, CPG, local vigilantes, and some residents of Tungar Kara community in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident occurred when troops of the air component were on the trail of some armed bandit groups sighted in the area

TVC NEWS gathered that the incident, which claimed at least 20 lives, occurred shortly after the bandits fled the scene

It was also learnt that local vigilantes and residents, who had mobilized to defend their community, were caught in the strike.

Advertisement

Our source says sixteen bodies have been retrieved, with the final death toll still uncertain as search for the death and injured continues

The airstrike according to the locals was intended to target the fleeing bandits, instead devastated the community, leaving behind a trail of grief and unanswered questions.