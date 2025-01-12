100 breast cancer patients in Zamfara have undergone a free breast cancer and lumpectomy surgeries.

This gesture is to ensure access to lifesaving care for affected persons.

The free breast cancer and lumpectomy surgeries for 100 women in Zamfara is a follow up to a five day free breast cancer screening conducted by women medical doctors Association of Nigeria, Zamfara branch held in November last year.

The wife of Zamfara state Governor Hurriyah Dauda Lawal last year in Gusau led thousands of women on a Sensitization and awareness walk against breast cancer.

The move was to create awareness on the dangers associated with breast cancer.

The wife of the governor at the event promised to sponsor breast cancer surgeries for one hundred patients across the State.

Now, the free surgery has comnenced and 100 breast cancer patients will benefit from the exercise.

Some breast cancer patients who benefited from the free surgery thanked the sponsor and the medical team for what they described as a job well done.

The Women Medical Doctors Association of Nigeria encourage Women to go for regular breast cancer screening as it is common among women in recent times.