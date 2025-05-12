A student of Icons Comprehensive College, Akure, Olumide Afolabi, has emerged as one of the top scorers in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), recording an impressive total of 370 marks.The breakdown of Olumide’s scores in the four UTME subjects is as follows: Mathematics – 98; Physics – 98; Chemistry – 94 and Use of English – 80

Master Olumide, a native of Ekiti State, is widely regarded as one of the most brilliant students in the school.

Known for his quiet confidence, curiosity, and love for science, Olumide has consistently excelled in his academics and has been a top performer since joining Icons Comprehensive College.

His remarkable performance stands out in a year when many students across the country struggled to meet expectations in the UTME, with the 2025 results being generally marked by low scores.

Despite the challenging nature of this year’s exams, Olumide distinguished himself and shone like a million stars.

Educational stakeholders and parents have lauded the school for nurturing such excellence.

As Master Olumide prepares for the next phase of his academic journey, his story continues to inspire his peers and younger students to aim higher and believe in the power of diligence, preparation, and a strong educational foundation.