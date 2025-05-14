The Second and the final batch of intending pilgrims from Ogun state has departed Lagos, heading to Medina, Saudi Arabia.

The contingent left Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday, 14th May 2025 at 5.21pm.

They are expected to land at Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina before they join others at their their camp in Medina.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Ajibola Taiwo evening urged to keep to the rules of Hajj exercise and be good ambassadors of Ogun State and Nigeria.

The first batch of Ogun Pilgrims had earlier in the day visited some of the historical sites associated with prophet Muhammad in Medina, Saudi Arabia.