The first batch of Lagos State pilgrims who performed the 2025 Hajj rites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has returned home safely. A total of 423 pilgrims, comprising 179 males and 244 females, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday evening aboard a Flynas Airbus XY9014.

The flight, which departed King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 2:11 pm (Saudi time), landed in Lagos at approximately 6:15 pm Nigerian time. Leading the group was Dr. Ahmad Abdullahi Jebe, Special Adviser to the Governor on Islamic Matters and Chairman of the Central Working Committee (CWC) for the 2025 Hajj operations.

Speaking before departure, Dr. Jebe expressed deep gratitude to Almighty Allah for granting the pilgrims strength and protection throughout the spiritual journey, especially during the critical five-day rites at Mina and Arafah, including the physically demanding pebble-throwing at Jamarat.

He described the pilgrims as exemplary ambassadors of Lagos State and praised their decorum and discipline throughout the pilgrimage. “They have made us proud with their peaceful conduct. I encourage them to return home with the lessons of Hajj and reflect them in their daily lives, businesses, and interactions with others,” Dr. Jebe said.

He also extended his appreciation to Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat for their unwavering support, which he said contributed significantly to the successful coordination of the Hajj exercise.

Notable government officials aboard the return flight included Mr. Teslim Olusi, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Home Affairs; Professor AbdulKabir Paramole, Chairman of the Dawah and Sensitization Sub-Committee; and other members of the Central Working Committee.

In a related development, the Secretary of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mr. AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, affirmed that the state is fully prepared for the ongoing airlift of returning pilgrims. In a statement issued through the Board’s Public Affairs Officer, Ajomagberin noted that the smooth return of the first batch is a positive indication that the entire exercise will be concluded seamlessly in line with the schedule provided by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

He advised pilgrims awaiting their return to remain patient and comply strictly with luggage guidelines—32kg for checked luggage and 8kg for hand luggage. He also warned against hiding Zam Zam water in their luggage, assuring that each pilgrim would receive an official 5kg supply of the sacred water upon arrival in Lagos.

The return of the first batch marks the beginning of a structured and orderly repatriation process for all Lagos pilgrims, as the Hajj 2025 exercise draws to a close.