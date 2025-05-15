The fifth batch of intending pilgrims from Kebbi State has embarked on their journey to the holy land for this year’s Hajj. The group, comprising pilgrims from Bunza, Maiyama, Dandi, and Ngaski Local Government Areas, boarded vehicles after completing their screening process.

The pilgrims are en route to Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Ambursa, Birnin Kebbi, from where they will be flown to Saudi Arabia. This comes after a two-day interval in flight schedules. The fourth batch of Kebbi pilgrims had earlier arrived in Madina on Monday, comprising 423 pilgrims.

Among those on the fourth flight were members of the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency (PWA) Board, government officials, PWA staff, and renowned Islamic scholars. Notable individuals included Alhaji Amadu Bala, Chairman of the PWA Board, Dr. Suleiman Abubakar Fana, a member of the Kebbi State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Hadaya Committee, as well as Islamic scholars Malam Sharif Jega, Malam Aliyu Rini Jega, and Muftin Gwandu.

Meanwhile, some of the earlier arrivals in Madina have visited significant Islamic sites as part of their spiritual preparation for the Hajj pilgrimage in Makkah. The visits were guided by scholars, including Malam Sharif Jega, Malam Aliyu Rini Jega, Muftin Gwandu, and Abubakar Wadata Kangiwa, who serves as the Hajj Guide for Arewa Local Government Area.

The religious scholars enlightened the pilgrims on the spiritual significance of the sites visited, which included Masjid Qiblatain, Masjid Quba, and the historic Mount Uhud. At Mount Uhud, they reflected on the martyrdom of 70 companions of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), including Sayyiduna Hamza, during the famous Battle of Uhud.

Malam Aliyu Rini Jega highlighted that Masjid Quba was the first mosque built in Islam following the Prophet’s migration (Hijrah) to Madina. He explained that offering two Rak’ahs of prayer at the mosque holds great spiritual rewards, equivalent to performing both Hajj and Umrah, as stated in the Holy Qur’an.

The scholars and Hajj officials commended Governor Nasir Idris for his dedication to the welfare of Kebbi State pilgrims. They also praised the Executive Chairman of the Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Alhaji Faruku Musa Yaro, for his effective coordination and management of the Hajj operations.