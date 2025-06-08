The House of Representatives will participate in a special joint sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12, 2025, to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

An internal memorandum from the Clerk to the House, Yahaya Danzaria says the special joint sitting holds at the House of Representatives Chamber, commencing at 11:00 AM, with preliminary proceedings ahead of the arrival of President Bola Tinubu, one hour later.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “26 Years of Democracy: Renewing Our Commitment to National Development.”

President Tinubu is expected to attend the occasion as Special Guest of Honour and will deliver a presidential address.

The programme will also feature goodwill messages from former presiding officers of the National Assembly and the conferment of National Honours on select legislators by Mr. President.

This joint sitting represents a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

It underscores the pivotal role of the National Assembly in safeguarding democratic values, fostering accountability, and advancing national development over the past 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule

The House of Representatives advises all Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Democracy Day as a time for reflection, renewed patriotism, and commitment to building a more inclusive, prosperous, and united nation.