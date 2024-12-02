Zamfara state government and the Organised labour have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the N70, 000 Minimum wage.The government says it will commence payment of the new national minimum wage in March, 2025 after the state worker’s verification exercise would have been completed.

The Labour union represented by its leaders enjoined workers in the state to shun the planned nationwide strike as directed by its national body

Zamfara is one of the twelve states listed by the NLC national body to embark on industrial action following the inability of the state governments to implement the new national minimum wage approved by the federal government recently.

Advertisement

Zamfara state government and the Organised labour have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the N70, 000 Minimum wage.The government says it will commence payment of the new national minimum wage in March, 2025 after the state worker’s verification exercise would have been completed.

The Labour union represented by its leaders enjoined workers in the state to shun the planned nationwide strike as directed by its national body

Zamfara is one of the twelve states listed by the NLC national body to embark on industrial action following the inability of the state governments to implement the new national minimum wage approved by the federal government recently.

Advertisement

Zamfara state government and the Organised labour have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the N70, 000 Minimum wage.The government says it will commence payment of the new national minimum wage in March, 2025 after the state worker’s verification exercise would have been completed.

The Labour union represented by its leaders enjoined workers in the state to shun the planned nationwide strike as directed by its national body

Zamfara is one of the twelve states listed by the NLC national body to embark on industrial action following the inability of the state governments to implement the new national minimum wage approved by the federal government recently.

Advertisement

Zamfara state government and the Organised labour have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the N70, 000 Minimum wage.The government says it will commence payment of the new national minimum wage in March, 2025 after the state worker’s verification exercise would have been completed.

The Labour union represented by its leaders enjoined workers in the state to shun the planned nationwide strike as directed by its national body

Zamfara is one of the twelve states listed by the NLC national body to embark on industrial action following the inability of the state governments to implement the new national minimum wage approved by the federal government recently.

Advertisement

Zamfara state government and the Organised labour have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the N70, 000 Minimum wage.The government says it will commence payment of the new national minimum wage in March, 2025 after the state worker’s verification exercise would have been completed.

The Labour union represented by its leaders enjoined workers in the state to shun the planned nationwide strike as directed by its national body

Zamfara is one of the twelve states listed by the NLC national body to embark on industrial action following the inability of the state governments to implement the new national minimum wage approved by the federal government recently.

Advertisement

Zamfara state government and the Organised labour have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the N70, 000 Minimum wage.The government says it will commence payment of the new national minimum wage in March, 2025 after the state worker’s verification exercise would have been completed.

The Labour union represented by its leaders enjoined workers in the state to shun the planned nationwide strike as directed by its national body

Zamfara is one of the twelve states listed by the NLC national body to embark on industrial action following the inability of the state governments to implement the new national minimum wage approved by the federal government recently.

Advertisement

Zamfara state government and the Organised labour have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the N70, 000 Minimum wage.The government says it will commence payment of the new national minimum wage in March, 2025 after the state worker’s verification exercise would have been completed.

The Labour union represented by its leaders enjoined workers in the state to shun the planned nationwide strike as directed by its national body

Zamfara is one of the twelve states listed by the NLC national body to embark on industrial action following the inability of the state governments to implement the new national minimum wage approved by the federal government recently.

Advertisement

Zamfara state government and the Organised labour have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the implementation of the N70, 000 Minimum wage.The government says it will commence payment of the new national minimum wage in March, 2025 after the state worker’s verification exercise would have been completed.

The Labour union represented by its leaders enjoined workers in the state to shun the planned nationwide strike as directed by its national body

Zamfara is one of the twelve states listed by the NLC national body to embark on industrial action following the inability of the state governments to implement the new national minimum wage approved by the federal government recently.