A prominent Turkish company, Direkci Group, will begin mechanised farming and incorporate greenhouses to diversify agriculture in Zamfara State.

Over the weekend, Nurullah Mehmet, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Direkci Group, led a delegation on an official visit to Governor Dauda Lawal at his office at the government house in Gusau.

The Turkish firm plans to revolutionize agriculture in Zamfara State by cultivating cotton, sugarcane, and soybeans on a large scale.

In addition to traditional farming, the group will introduce mechanized farming methods, including greenhouse technology and poultry farming, which promise substantial benefits across multiple fronts.

In his remarks, Governor Dauda Lawal emphasized his administration’s commitment to ensuring food security and creating employment opportunities for the people of Zamfara State.

“As I promised during the campaign, if elected, my government will focus on security, agriculture and food security, education, healthcare, the economy, and empowerment” Gov. Lawal Said.

“Our beloved state, Zamfara, is recognized as an agricultural society. Our goal is to revive this sector. We aim to secure the state so people can return to their farms” Dr. Lawal plead.

“Most importantly, after securing the farms, the next step is to provide advanced technologies for our farmers, as we already have the land and the workforce.

“This is why we enthusiastically welcome partnerships and collaborations with investors with a proven track record, such as the Direkci Groups” The Governor added.

“I traveled to Turkey in July, visiting greenhouse projects, dairy farming, poultry operations, and the Turk Traktor manufacturing plant. The Direkci Group is in Zamfara to introduce technological advancements in agriculture.”

Earlier, Nurullah Mehmet, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Direkci Groups, commended Governor Lawal for the many projects his administration has initiated in a short time.

“Our company, Direkci, is undertaking various projects across different states in Nigeria.

“Direkci’s agricultural Initiative in Zamfara state will enhance agricultural value chains and attract investment, fostering local economic growth.

“The introduction of greenhouses allows year-round cultivation, unaffected by seasonal changes. Improved crop yield and quality contribute to local food availability and reduce import dependence.

“Mechanized farming and poultry initiatives will create employment opportunities across various skill levels, from farmworkers to agribusiness professionals.

