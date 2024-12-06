The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has condemned the Thursday’s presentation of the 2025 budget by Governor Dauda Lawal.

The party says it is shocked and perplexed by the highest level of disregard to the nation’s constitution as displayed by governor Dauda Lawal’s administration during the presentation of the 2025 appropriation bill to lawmakers who do not make the official quorum of 2/3 of the House members.

APC accused the house leadership of suspending nine lawmakers which it suspected would have challenged the document during plenary.

The party in a press statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau described the action as the most embarrassing thing the state government has done not only against itself but to the entire people of the state.

The statement reads ” The legislature had ahead of the presentation decided to suspend nine out of the 24 member state assembly who were suspected would possibly challenge the document during and after presentation so that the process would go unchallenged”

“This development plus the refusal of the member representing Kaura Namoda to participate in the unholy presentation left the assembly unfortunately for governor Dauda’s proponents with less than two thirds members who cannot constitutionally pass any bill and therefore nullifying and voiding action” The APC Said.

“State annual budget proposal presentation event is usually done openly for the entire world to see, know and possibly comment or contribute to the way and manner public tax payers’ money will be utilized by the government in the incoming year” Yusuf added.

“While planning to spend over N545 billion naira, governor Dauda and his stooges cowardly decided to hide themselves in the hollowed chamber of the state assembly to cook up in secrecy how they intend to perfectly perpetrate their hidden agenda” The APC alleged.

The Zamfara APC also accused the state government for banning newsmen from covering the 2025 budget presentation due to insincerity

“To do this, the government, in collaboration with some bad security personnel, shielded everyone, especially the media, from covering the presentation and by implication denying the public knowledge or access to the budget. The alleged.

“The legislature had ahead of the presentation decided to suspend nine out of the 24 member state assembly who were suspected to possibly challenge the document during and after presentation so that the process would go unchallenged” Yusus Insists.

” This development plus the refusal of the member representing Kaura Namoda to participate in the unholy presentation left the assembly unfortunately for governor Dauda’s proponents with less than two thirds members who cannot constitutionally pass any bill and therefore nullifying and voiding its action”

Even the 14 members that remained in the assembly were said to have dropped to eight according to a media source.

The APC calls for immediate reversal of the Zamfara Budget presentation for the 2025 fiscal year and enjoin the EFCC to investigate what it described as abuse of office

“We in APC are therefore is calling on the governor, the state government and the state House of Assembly to immediately reverse the charade done and also apologize to the people in their own interest or we will seek legal redress by dragging them to court” The statement reads.

“We are appealing to the nation’s anti corruption agencies especially the EFCC and ICPC to investigate the total abuse of financial regulations by the governor’s cabal to perpetuate illegality in our dear state” The Zamfara APC Said.

“Throughout the country, at this moment, there’s no state assembly that has suspended about half of its members only Zamfara” The APC adds

Responding, The spokesperson to Zamfara state Governor Suleiman Bala Idris via phone calls with TVC NEWS described the allegations of the APC as baseless which has no reasons for argument

He says the lawmakers on Suspension should be counted as they have not been part of the House activities for some time, adding that the current administration is committed to restoring the lost glory of the state in all sectors

Suleiman Bala Idris insist that Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration will never be distracted by forces within and outside the state but will focus in serving the people by delivering dividends of Democracy to all

The Zamfara lawmakers on suspension includes brahim Tudu Tukur (Bakura Constituency) Hon Faruk Musa Dosara (Maradun 1 Constituency) Hon. Shamsudeen Hassan Basko (T/Mafara North Constituency)

Others are Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi (Gummi 1 Constituency) Hon. Nasiru Abdullahi Maru (Maru North Constituency) Hon. Barr Bashir Masama ( Bukkuyum North Constituency) Hon. Amiru Ahmad Keta (Tsafe East Constituency) and Hon Bashiru Bello (Bungudu West Constituency)

