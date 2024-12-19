Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has distributed over 100 truckloads of rice across the state to help residents celebrate the festive season amidst economic challenges.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Friday, said the gesture is part of the Governor’s efforts to ensure a joyous Christmas and New Year for families.

Advertisement

He noted that the initiative underscores the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

Advertisement

He added that the Governor had taken delivery of over 100 truckloads of rice, which are being distributed to the 21 local government areas of the state.

Advertisement

The Commissioner further stated that the Governor ensured the timely payment of salaries to civil servants on December 14, 2024, while also making provisions for residents not directly on the government payroll.

Fanwo explained that, to ensure equitable distribution, the Governor directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to oversee the process and prevent political interference.

Meanwhile, reports from various local government areas in the state indicate that the distribution has sparked jubilation among residents, with many praising the Governor’s leadership and compassion.

Advertisement

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has distributed over 100 truckloads of rice across the state to help residents celebrate the festive season amidst economic challenges.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Friday, said the gesture is part of the Governor’s efforts to ensure a joyous Christmas and New Year for families.

Advertisement

He noted that the initiative underscores the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

Advertisement

He added that the Governor had taken delivery of over 100 truckloads of rice, which are being distributed to the 21 local government areas of the state.

Advertisement

The Commissioner further stated that the Governor ensured the timely payment of salaries to civil servants on December 14, 2024, while also making provisions for residents not directly on the government payroll.

Fanwo explained that, to ensure equitable distribution, the Governor directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to oversee the process and prevent political interference.

Meanwhile, reports from various local government areas in the state indicate that the distribution has sparked jubilation among residents, with many praising the Governor’s leadership and compassion.

Advertisement

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has distributed over 100 truckloads of rice across the state to help residents celebrate the festive season amidst economic challenges.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Friday, said the gesture is part of the Governor’s efforts to ensure a joyous Christmas and New Year for families.

Advertisement

He noted that the initiative underscores the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

Advertisement

He added that the Governor had taken delivery of over 100 truckloads of rice, which are being distributed to the 21 local government areas of the state.

Advertisement

The Commissioner further stated that the Governor ensured the timely payment of salaries to civil servants on December 14, 2024, while also making provisions for residents not directly on the government payroll.

Fanwo explained that, to ensure equitable distribution, the Governor directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to oversee the process and prevent political interference.

Meanwhile, reports from various local government areas in the state indicate that the distribution has sparked jubilation among residents, with many praising the Governor’s leadership and compassion.

Advertisement

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has distributed over 100 truckloads of rice across the state to help residents celebrate the festive season amidst economic challenges.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Friday, said the gesture is part of the Governor’s efforts to ensure a joyous Christmas and New Year for families.

Advertisement

He noted that the initiative underscores the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

Advertisement

He added that the Governor had taken delivery of over 100 truckloads of rice, which are being distributed to the 21 local government areas of the state.

Advertisement

The Commissioner further stated that the Governor ensured the timely payment of salaries to civil servants on December 14, 2024, while also making provisions for residents not directly on the government payroll.

Fanwo explained that, to ensure equitable distribution, the Governor directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to oversee the process and prevent political interference.

Meanwhile, reports from various local government areas in the state indicate that the distribution has sparked jubilation among residents, with many praising the Governor’s leadership and compassion.

Advertisement

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has distributed over 100 truckloads of rice across the state to help residents celebrate the festive season amidst economic challenges.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Friday, said the gesture is part of the Governor’s efforts to ensure a joyous Christmas and New Year for families.

Advertisement

He noted that the initiative underscores the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

Advertisement

He added that the Governor had taken delivery of over 100 truckloads of rice, which are being distributed to the 21 local government areas of the state.

Advertisement

The Commissioner further stated that the Governor ensured the timely payment of salaries to civil servants on December 14, 2024, while also making provisions for residents not directly on the government payroll.

Fanwo explained that, to ensure equitable distribution, the Governor directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to oversee the process and prevent political interference.

Meanwhile, reports from various local government areas in the state indicate that the distribution has sparked jubilation among residents, with many praising the Governor’s leadership and compassion.

Advertisement

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has distributed over 100 truckloads of rice across the state to help residents celebrate the festive season amidst economic challenges.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Friday, said the gesture is part of the Governor’s efforts to ensure a joyous Christmas and New Year for families.

Advertisement

He noted that the initiative underscores the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

Advertisement

He added that the Governor had taken delivery of over 100 truckloads of rice, which are being distributed to the 21 local government areas of the state.

Advertisement

The Commissioner further stated that the Governor ensured the timely payment of salaries to civil servants on December 14, 2024, while also making provisions for residents not directly on the government payroll.

Fanwo explained that, to ensure equitable distribution, the Governor directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to oversee the process and prevent political interference.

Meanwhile, reports from various local government areas in the state indicate that the distribution has sparked jubilation among residents, with many praising the Governor’s leadership and compassion.

Advertisement

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has distributed over 100 truckloads of rice across the state to help residents celebrate the festive season amidst economic challenges.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Friday, said the gesture is part of the Governor’s efforts to ensure a joyous Christmas and New Year for families.

Advertisement

He noted that the initiative underscores the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

Advertisement

He added that the Governor had taken delivery of over 100 truckloads of rice, which are being distributed to the 21 local government areas of the state.

Advertisement

The Commissioner further stated that the Governor ensured the timely payment of salaries to civil servants on December 14, 2024, while also making provisions for residents not directly on the government payroll.

Fanwo explained that, to ensure equitable distribution, the Governor directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to oversee the process and prevent political interference.

Meanwhile, reports from various local government areas in the state indicate that the distribution has sparked jubilation among residents, with many praising the Governor’s leadership and compassion.

Advertisement

Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, has distributed over 100 truckloads of rice across the state to help residents celebrate the festive season amidst economic challenges.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement on Friday, said the gesture is part of the Governor’s efforts to ensure a joyous Christmas and New Year for families.

Advertisement

He noted that the initiative underscores the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

Advertisement

He added that the Governor had taken delivery of over 100 truckloads of rice, which are being distributed to the 21 local government areas of the state.

Advertisement

The Commissioner further stated that the Governor ensured the timely payment of salaries to civil servants on December 14, 2024, while also making provisions for residents not directly on the government payroll.

Fanwo explained that, to ensure equitable distribution, the Governor directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation to oversee the process and prevent political interference.

Meanwhile, reports from various local government areas in the state indicate that the distribution has sparked jubilation among residents, with many praising the Governor’s leadership and compassion.