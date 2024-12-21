The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has provided financial assistance of N200,000 each to 250 elderly citizens in Ondo state.

The first lady who was represented by the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Lola Fagbemi said billion of naira has been disbursed across the country to support elderly citizens during the festive season by the first lady

She said the the essence of the programme is to provide succour to the elderly citizens to make them happy, progressive and healthy during this festive season.

She commended the First lady for introducing the total Wellness programme for the elderly citizens, saying will assist the beneficiaries during the festive period.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the wife of the president for her kind gesture.

