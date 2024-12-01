Cross River State Police Command has announced a ban on the use of knockouts, fireworks, bangers, Agaba, Nnabor, and motorcycles in restricted areas throughout the 2024 Yuletide celebrations.

According to a release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Cross River State Command, Irene Ugbo, this measure is aimed at preventing security breaches and maintaining public safety.

The ban is in line with the provisions of the law and seeks to prevent incidents of fire outbreaks, injuries, public disturbances, and other criminal activities often associated with these items.

Residents were advised that these explosives can cause unnecessary panic, distract security operations and therefore prohibited.

The Cross River State Police also strictly forbade the use of Agaba and Nnabor to avoid disruptions of public order.

Motorcycle operators were banned in restricted areas, particularly during specific hours.

The Command assured residents that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure a peaceful and crime-free Yuletide season.

The command added that Patrols, intelligence gathering, and surveillance have been intensified, and it is working closely with other security agencies to guarantee safety.

It added that the Police will arrest and prosecute any individual or group found violating these directives.

Parents and guardians were advised to caution their children and wards against engaging in activities that contravene these rules.

Residents were encouraged to cooperate with security personnel and report suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest Police Station.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Augustine Grimah, appealed to all citizens to celebrate responsibly, assuring the public of robust security before, during, and after the festivities.