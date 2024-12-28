The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Oluyede, has commended and thanked the personnel of the Nigerian Army for their sacrifices and untiring commitment in tackling the numerous security challenges facing the country.

After admonishing the soldiers, the Army Chief then had lunch with frontline troops of the 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army and Operation Safe Haven as part of efforts to celebrate this year’s Christmas festivity.

A luncheon was held at the Headquarters Operation SAFE HAVEN in Jos Plateau State.

The event is part of efforts to celebrate and dine with frontline troops in appreciation of their sacrifices and commitment in tackling the security challenges facing the country.

Represented by the Commander Armoured Corps, Major General Mohammed Ahmed, the army chief wants troops to remain focused, disciplined, and loyal to constituted authority while ensuring that the constitutional responsibilities are achieved within a joint and multi-agency environment.

The leadership of the Army thanked President, Bola Tinubu, for his support and strategic guidance for the Nigerian Army.

Highlights of the occasion were cultural dance performances, the symbolic serving of troops by the Chief of Army Staff and the cutting of cake with troops.