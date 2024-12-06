TikTok emerged as a transformative platform for creators, significantly shaping the cultural, social, and economic landscape of Nigeria as we wrapped up 2024.

This year, TikTok wasn’t just a hub for trends and challenges; it became a powerhouse for cultural celebration, community building, and entrepreneurial success. From amplifying underrepresented voices to driving innovation, TikTok empowered creators, communities, and entrepreneurs to make a lasting impact.

Let’s take a look at the Year on TikTok and relive the moments, creators, and businesses that made 2024 unforgettable.

Advocacy Through Authenticity

TikTok’s global initiatives found meaningful resonance in Nigeria, with creators using the platform to challenge stereotypes and foster change.

Charity Ekezie (@charityekezie), a 2024 Global Change Maker, used her platform to demystify misconceptions about Africa. Her collaboration with local NGOs to champion digital inclusion has earned her a place among the top advocates for change, with TikTok donating $25,000 to her NGO partner, Paradigm Initiative, dedicated to promoting digital rights and inclusion across the continent.

Uduak Ekpo (@ms_yudee) boldly celebrated Africa to the world, particularly during #AfricaDay. Through her authentic and engaging content, she showcased the richness of African culture, proudly representing the continent and challenging harmful stereotypes.

Victor Panwal (@blaqboi__vic), known for bringing joy and laughter to his audience, has encouraged playfulness and fun during challenging times. By creating spaces for strangers to connect through shared moments of joy, he’s proven that it doesn’t take much to bring people together even during difficult times.

Funmto Ogunbanwo (@funmto) has become a strong advocate for mental health awareness in Nigeria. Her thoughtful content encourages open conversations around mental health, fostering support and understanding in her community.

Small Businesses, Big Impact

TikTok was a launchpad for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Nigeria, turning creativity into measurable economic gains.

Ruth Erikan James (@veekeejames) empowered her community to thrive in the fashion world with her TikTok presence. Through her FashionTok content, she not only showcases her own journey but also shares tips and tricks for others to build their own fashion businesses, leading by example.

Vicky Betran (@productive_vee) helps creators grow by offering editing tutorials and courses on how to monetize social media. Her educational content has become a valuable resource for aspiring content creators looking to turn their passion into profit.

William Etombi (@willy_kanga_) has created online animation tutorials, turning his passion into a sustainable business. His expertise has opened doors for others to learn and grow in the field of animation.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa (@enioluwa) is a multifaceted creator, excelling as a beauty influencer, EU Ambassador, filmmaker, and moderator. He uses his platform to share beauty tips and inspire positivity while building a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Awurum Cynthia Chikodi (@kodiateliers) is a fashion designer who uses TikTok to showcase her creations and connect with clients. Her engaging content has allowed her to build a loyal customer base, proving that TikTok can be a powerful tool for growing a creative business.

Shaping Movements and Celebrating Icons

This year, TikTok became a cultural stage where Nigerian creators and trends captivated global audiences.

Lade Ibikunle (@ladeibikunle) is a travel creator whose adventurous spirit and authentic storytelling have captivated younger audiences eager to discover both popular and hidden destinations across Africa.

Edna Francis (@ednafrancis_) has taken the entertainment vertical by storm, offering insightful recommendations and reviews on shows and movies to watch, becoming a go-to voice for entertainment reviews.

Niyi Fagbemi (@theniyifagbemi) is a cinematographer, drone pilot, and filmmaker who uses TikTok to portray the splendour and rich heritage of Nigerian culture through stunning visuals.

Omiebam Brown (@danbrowntheartist) collaborated with TikTok to launch the first nine-part animated series, “3024,” as part of the African Innovators series. His work has redefined animation and storytelling on the platform.

Omoshalewa Ogunsemoyin (@growwithzionn) is the leader of the #SchoolLunch community, showcasing creative ways to make school lunches exciting and inspiring others to rethink their lunchtime routines.

Habeeb Hamzat (@realpeller), aka Peller, hosted a TikTok LIVE with hitmaker Davido, attracting 389,800 viewers being the most watched livestream in Africa. His live streams continue to captivate audiences around the world.

Ms Odoom (@Thehotburner) from Ghana became a #FoodTok sensation, delighting viewers with mouthwatering dishes like Jollof Rice and Mango Sorbet.

Rajaatu Muhammed Ibrahim (@diaryofanortherncook) captivated food lovers on TikTok with delicious recipes and unique takes on traditional dishes from the northern part of Nigeria.

Zainab Iye (@fabulous_facesbyzee) has become a #BeautyTok ambassador, educating her community on skincare and helping followers take better care of their skin.

Chioma Anyanwu (@anchi_vibes) is known for her unique approach to entertainment reviews, sharing her thoughts on shows, movies, and viral content with her ever-growing audience.

Season of Sports

In 2024, TikTok redefined the way we experience sports, transforming how fans connect with their favourite athletes, teams, and leagues. The platform became a forum for all voices, including those often underrepresented in traditional sports media. Broadcasters leveraged TikTok’s power to reach wider audiences, creating innovative content that resonated across the globe. With a 350% increase in #SportsOnTikTok posts compared to last year, TikTok’s influence on the broader sports industry is undeniable.

AFCON 2023 exemplified this influence, taking TikTok by storm during Africa’s biggest football tournament. Over 393,000 pieces of content were shared as countries vied for the coveted trophy. From team songs and local dances to behind-the-scenes locker room interviews, TikTok brought sports entertainment to life for both passionate football fans and casual viewers alike.

StoneAvenue (@stoneavenuee) has moved from TikTok to television, becoming a renowned football analyst featured on popular sports shows across the continent. His unique ability to break down football analysis has earned him a dedicated following, bridging digital content and traditional media.

Dennis Cofie (@ourafricanfootball) who also plays a role as one of TikTok Africa’s Safety Advisory Council members, has redefined sports entertainment on TikTok, offering fans a new way to connect with their favourite football teams and players.

TikTok also became the ultimate global stage for sports beyond football. Fans from around the world gathered for the Olympics and Paralympics, experiencing these events through fresh and engaging lenses—from #ChocolateMuffinTok reviews to epic wins and rich cultural moments filled African culture with song and dance. The IOC, IPC, and official media rights holders used TikTok to showcase the authenticity and passion behind every athlete’s journey. Olympians and Paralympians demonstrated that they are not only incredible athletes but also charismatic content creators, giving fans a glimpse into the human stories behind the glory.

Reflecting on a Year of Creativity and Impact

From amplifying underrepresented voices to providing opportunities for business growth, TikTok has empowered creators and communities to make a significant impact. This year, the platform was more than a space for entertainment, it served as a hub for advocacy, entrepreneurship, and authentic connections.

Boniswa Sidwaba, Head of Content Operations, Sub-Saharan Africa, TikTok, said, “Throughout 2024, TikTok continued to redefine how we discover, create, and connect through the shared language of video. From small businesses launching global brands to creators and artists at the forefront of cultural movements, TikTok is a catalyst for economic growth, cultural trends, and social impact. We celebrate our Nigerian and wider West African community who have inspired and entertained us this year, as we remain committed to nurturing a positive and inclusive environment where everyone can bring joy, have a unique voice, and a chance to shine.”

Looking ahead to 2025, TikTok remains committed to nurturing creativity, championing inclusivity, and celebrating the diverse stories that make its community so extraordinary. The journey of inspiring, entertaining, and uniting people continues, and the possibilities are limitless.

###

Year on TikTok 2024 Methodology

Year on TikTok 2024 is based on research comprising in-app and third-party insights focused on TikTok’s social, economic, and cultural impact, conducted from January to November 2024.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, Mountain View, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo. www.tiktok.com.

Join the TikTok global community by simply downloading the app for free via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

See collage of Africans making the continent proud on Tik Tok below

