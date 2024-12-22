The Senator Representing Zamfara West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has urged Christians faithfuls to use the Christmas festivities as another avenue to pray for the Nation, promote national unity and cohesion.

The former Zamfara Governor said the spiritual aspect of Christmas should be of paramount importance to the Christian family instead of engaging in some acts of frivolity that has no connection with the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ which is the reason for the season.

Senator Yari adds that he’s committed to assisting all at all times and such gesture will never be compromised.

The former two term Zamfara Governor made the call while presenting Cash and food items to Christian community in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The development was contained in a press statement signed by Ibrahim Muhammad (Danmadamin Birnin Magaji) Chairman Publicity Committee, for Senator AYari Political Organisation.

Mr. Yari emphasised the need for Christian to again intensify prayers leaders at all levels, good health and God’s guidance especially to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be able implement his administration’s policy aimed at uplifting the living standard of Nigerians.

Distributing the items, the Senator was represented by Sani Garba (General) a Federal Commissioner, with the Federal Character Commission representing from Zamfara State.

310 bags of 50kg Rice, 16 Cows and One Million Naira Cash was donated to the Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN, APC Igbo and Yoruba Wings, Igbo and Yoruba Communities residing in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The Christains Association of Nigeria, CAN, Zamfara state chapter, we’re given 200 bags of 50kg rice, 10 cows and one Million Naira Cash while Igbo APC Wing, Zamfara state, we’re given 20 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow.

The Yoruba Wing of the APC received 10 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow and Igbo Community got 50 bags of rice (50kg) and two cows.

Lastly, Yoruba Community while share 30 bags of 50kg rice and two cows.

Receiving the items on their behalf of the benefitting communities, the Chairman, Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN Zamfara State, Evengelist Michael Tajudeen Azeez Afolabi thanked Senator Yari for the gesture.

Advertisement

He says the kind gesture has become an annual gift by former Governor Yari to the Christian community residing in Zamfara for many years.

Evengelist Michael Afolabi also pledged to reciprocate the gesture through prayers, solidarity and support to the donor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also, in her remarks, the Chairperson of Zamfara State APC Igbo Wing, Mrs. Collins Prayed God Almighty to restore lasting peace in Zamfara and reward the donor abundantly.

Advertisement

The Senator Representing Zamfara West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has urged Christians faithfuls to use the Christmas festivities as another avenue to pray for the Nation, promote national unity and cohesion.

The former Zamfara Governor said the spiritual aspect of Christmas should be of paramount importance to the Christian family instead of engaging in some acts of frivolity that has no connection with the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ which is the reason for the season.

Senator Yari adds that he’s committed to assisting all at all times and such gesture will never be compromised.

The former two term Zamfara Governor made the call while presenting Cash and food items to Christian community in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The development was contained in a press statement signed by Ibrahim Muhammad (Danmadamin Birnin Magaji) Chairman Publicity Committee, for Senator AYari Political Organisation.

Mr. Yari emphasised the need for Christian to again intensify prayers leaders at all levels, good health and God’s guidance especially to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be able implement his administration’s policy aimed at uplifting the living standard of Nigerians.

Distributing the items, the Senator was represented by Sani Garba (General) a Federal Commissioner, with the Federal Character Commission representing from Zamfara State.

310 bags of 50kg Rice, 16 Cows and One Million Naira Cash was donated to the Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN, APC Igbo and Yoruba Wings, Igbo and Yoruba Communities residing in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The Christains Association of Nigeria, CAN, Zamfara state chapter, we’re given 200 bags of 50kg rice, 10 cows and one Million Naira Cash while Igbo APC Wing, Zamfara state, we’re given 20 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow.

The Yoruba Wing of the APC received 10 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow and Igbo Community got 50 bags of rice (50kg) and two cows.

Lastly, Yoruba Community while share 30 bags of 50kg rice and two cows.

Receiving the items on their behalf of the benefitting communities, the Chairman, Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN Zamfara State, Evengelist Michael Tajudeen Azeez Afolabi thanked Senator Yari for the gesture.

Advertisement

He says the kind gesture has become an annual gift by former Governor Yari to the Christian community residing in Zamfara for many years.

Evengelist Michael Afolabi also pledged to reciprocate the gesture through prayers, solidarity and support to the donor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also, in her remarks, the Chairperson of Zamfara State APC Igbo Wing, Mrs. Collins Prayed God Almighty to restore lasting peace in Zamfara and reward the donor abundantly.

Advertisement

The Senator Representing Zamfara West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has urged Christians faithfuls to use the Christmas festivities as another avenue to pray for the Nation, promote national unity and cohesion.

The former Zamfara Governor said the spiritual aspect of Christmas should be of paramount importance to the Christian family instead of engaging in some acts of frivolity that has no connection with the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ which is the reason for the season.

Senator Yari adds that he’s committed to assisting all at all times and such gesture will never be compromised.

The former two term Zamfara Governor made the call while presenting Cash and food items to Christian community in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The development was contained in a press statement signed by Ibrahim Muhammad (Danmadamin Birnin Magaji) Chairman Publicity Committee, for Senator AYari Political Organisation.

Mr. Yari emphasised the need for Christian to again intensify prayers leaders at all levels, good health and God’s guidance especially to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be able implement his administration’s policy aimed at uplifting the living standard of Nigerians.

Distributing the items, the Senator was represented by Sani Garba (General) a Federal Commissioner, with the Federal Character Commission representing from Zamfara State.

310 bags of 50kg Rice, 16 Cows and One Million Naira Cash was donated to the Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN, APC Igbo and Yoruba Wings, Igbo and Yoruba Communities residing in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The Christains Association of Nigeria, CAN, Zamfara state chapter, we’re given 200 bags of 50kg rice, 10 cows and one Million Naira Cash while Igbo APC Wing, Zamfara state, we’re given 20 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow.

The Yoruba Wing of the APC received 10 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow and Igbo Community got 50 bags of rice (50kg) and two cows.

Lastly, Yoruba Community while share 30 bags of 50kg rice and two cows.

Receiving the items on their behalf of the benefitting communities, the Chairman, Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN Zamfara State, Evengelist Michael Tajudeen Azeez Afolabi thanked Senator Yari for the gesture.

Advertisement

He says the kind gesture has become an annual gift by former Governor Yari to the Christian community residing in Zamfara for many years.

Evengelist Michael Afolabi also pledged to reciprocate the gesture through prayers, solidarity and support to the donor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also, in her remarks, the Chairperson of Zamfara State APC Igbo Wing, Mrs. Collins Prayed God Almighty to restore lasting peace in Zamfara and reward the donor abundantly.

Advertisement

The Senator Representing Zamfara West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has urged Christians faithfuls to use the Christmas festivities as another avenue to pray for the Nation, promote national unity and cohesion.

The former Zamfara Governor said the spiritual aspect of Christmas should be of paramount importance to the Christian family instead of engaging in some acts of frivolity that has no connection with the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ which is the reason for the season.

Senator Yari adds that he’s committed to assisting all at all times and such gesture will never be compromised.

The former two term Zamfara Governor made the call while presenting Cash and food items to Christian community in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The development was contained in a press statement signed by Ibrahim Muhammad (Danmadamin Birnin Magaji) Chairman Publicity Committee, for Senator AYari Political Organisation.

Mr. Yari emphasised the need for Christian to again intensify prayers leaders at all levels, good health and God’s guidance especially to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be able implement his administration’s policy aimed at uplifting the living standard of Nigerians.

Distributing the items, the Senator was represented by Sani Garba (General) a Federal Commissioner, with the Federal Character Commission representing from Zamfara State.

310 bags of 50kg Rice, 16 Cows and One Million Naira Cash was donated to the Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN, APC Igbo and Yoruba Wings, Igbo and Yoruba Communities residing in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The Christains Association of Nigeria, CAN, Zamfara state chapter, we’re given 200 bags of 50kg rice, 10 cows and one Million Naira Cash while Igbo APC Wing, Zamfara state, we’re given 20 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow.

The Yoruba Wing of the APC received 10 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow and Igbo Community got 50 bags of rice (50kg) and two cows.

Lastly, Yoruba Community while share 30 bags of 50kg rice and two cows.

Receiving the items on their behalf of the benefitting communities, the Chairman, Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN Zamfara State, Evengelist Michael Tajudeen Azeez Afolabi thanked Senator Yari for the gesture.

Advertisement

He says the kind gesture has become an annual gift by former Governor Yari to the Christian community residing in Zamfara for many years.

Evengelist Michael Afolabi also pledged to reciprocate the gesture through prayers, solidarity and support to the donor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also, in her remarks, the Chairperson of Zamfara State APC Igbo Wing, Mrs. Collins Prayed God Almighty to restore lasting peace in Zamfara and reward the donor abundantly.

Advertisement

The Senator Representing Zamfara West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has urged Christians faithfuls to use the Christmas festivities as another avenue to pray for the Nation, promote national unity and cohesion.

The former Zamfara Governor said the spiritual aspect of Christmas should be of paramount importance to the Christian family instead of engaging in some acts of frivolity that has no connection with the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ which is the reason for the season.

Senator Yari adds that he’s committed to assisting all at all times and such gesture will never be compromised.

The former two term Zamfara Governor made the call while presenting Cash and food items to Christian community in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The development was contained in a press statement signed by Ibrahim Muhammad (Danmadamin Birnin Magaji) Chairman Publicity Committee, for Senator AYari Political Organisation.

Mr. Yari emphasised the need for Christian to again intensify prayers leaders at all levels, good health and God’s guidance especially to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be able implement his administration’s policy aimed at uplifting the living standard of Nigerians.

Distributing the items, the Senator was represented by Sani Garba (General) a Federal Commissioner, with the Federal Character Commission representing from Zamfara State.

310 bags of 50kg Rice, 16 Cows and One Million Naira Cash was donated to the Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN, APC Igbo and Yoruba Wings, Igbo and Yoruba Communities residing in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The Christains Association of Nigeria, CAN, Zamfara state chapter, we’re given 200 bags of 50kg rice, 10 cows and one Million Naira Cash while Igbo APC Wing, Zamfara state, we’re given 20 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow.

The Yoruba Wing of the APC received 10 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow and Igbo Community got 50 bags of rice (50kg) and two cows.

Lastly, Yoruba Community while share 30 bags of 50kg rice and two cows.

Receiving the items on their behalf of the benefitting communities, the Chairman, Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN Zamfara State, Evengelist Michael Tajudeen Azeez Afolabi thanked Senator Yari for the gesture.

Advertisement

He says the kind gesture has become an annual gift by former Governor Yari to the Christian community residing in Zamfara for many years.

Evengelist Michael Afolabi also pledged to reciprocate the gesture through prayers, solidarity and support to the donor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also, in her remarks, the Chairperson of Zamfara State APC Igbo Wing, Mrs. Collins Prayed God Almighty to restore lasting peace in Zamfara and reward the donor abundantly.

Advertisement

The Senator Representing Zamfara West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has urged Christians faithfuls to use the Christmas festivities as another avenue to pray for the Nation, promote national unity and cohesion.

The former Zamfara Governor said the spiritual aspect of Christmas should be of paramount importance to the Christian family instead of engaging in some acts of frivolity that has no connection with the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ which is the reason for the season.

Senator Yari adds that he’s committed to assisting all at all times and such gesture will never be compromised.

The former two term Zamfara Governor made the call while presenting Cash and food items to Christian community in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The development was contained in a press statement signed by Ibrahim Muhammad (Danmadamin Birnin Magaji) Chairman Publicity Committee, for Senator AYari Political Organisation.

Mr. Yari emphasised the need for Christian to again intensify prayers leaders at all levels, good health and God’s guidance especially to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be able implement his administration’s policy aimed at uplifting the living standard of Nigerians.

Distributing the items, the Senator was represented by Sani Garba (General) a Federal Commissioner, with the Federal Character Commission representing from Zamfara State.

310 bags of 50kg Rice, 16 Cows and One Million Naira Cash was donated to the Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN, APC Igbo and Yoruba Wings, Igbo and Yoruba Communities residing in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The Christains Association of Nigeria, CAN, Zamfara state chapter, we’re given 200 bags of 50kg rice, 10 cows and one Million Naira Cash while Igbo APC Wing, Zamfara state, we’re given 20 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow.

The Yoruba Wing of the APC received 10 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow and Igbo Community got 50 bags of rice (50kg) and two cows.

Lastly, Yoruba Community while share 30 bags of 50kg rice and two cows.

Receiving the items on their behalf of the benefitting communities, the Chairman, Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN Zamfara State, Evengelist Michael Tajudeen Azeez Afolabi thanked Senator Yari for the gesture.

Advertisement

He says the kind gesture has become an annual gift by former Governor Yari to the Christian community residing in Zamfara for many years.

Evengelist Michael Afolabi also pledged to reciprocate the gesture through prayers, solidarity and support to the donor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also, in her remarks, the Chairperson of Zamfara State APC Igbo Wing, Mrs. Collins Prayed God Almighty to restore lasting peace in Zamfara and reward the donor abundantly.

Advertisement

The Senator Representing Zamfara West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has urged Christians faithfuls to use the Christmas festivities as another avenue to pray for the Nation, promote national unity and cohesion.

The former Zamfara Governor said the spiritual aspect of Christmas should be of paramount importance to the Christian family instead of engaging in some acts of frivolity that has no connection with the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ which is the reason for the season.

Senator Yari adds that he’s committed to assisting all at all times and such gesture will never be compromised.

The former two term Zamfara Governor made the call while presenting Cash and food items to Christian community in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The development was contained in a press statement signed by Ibrahim Muhammad (Danmadamin Birnin Magaji) Chairman Publicity Committee, for Senator AYari Political Organisation.

Mr. Yari emphasised the need for Christian to again intensify prayers leaders at all levels, good health and God’s guidance especially to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be able implement his administration’s policy aimed at uplifting the living standard of Nigerians.

Distributing the items, the Senator was represented by Sani Garba (General) a Federal Commissioner, with the Federal Character Commission representing from Zamfara State.

310 bags of 50kg Rice, 16 Cows and One Million Naira Cash was donated to the Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN, APC Igbo and Yoruba Wings, Igbo and Yoruba Communities residing in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The Christains Association of Nigeria, CAN, Zamfara state chapter, we’re given 200 bags of 50kg rice, 10 cows and one Million Naira Cash while Igbo APC Wing, Zamfara state, we’re given 20 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow.

The Yoruba Wing of the APC received 10 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow and Igbo Community got 50 bags of rice (50kg) and two cows.

Lastly, Yoruba Community while share 30 bags of 50kg rice and two cows.

Receiving the items on their behalf of the benefitting communities, the Chairman, Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN Zamfara State, Evengelist Michael Tajudeen Azeez Afolabi thanked Senator Yari for the gesture.

Advertisement

He says the kind gesture has become an annual gift by former Governor Yari to the Christian community residing in Zamfara for many years.

Evengelist Michael Afolabi also pledged to reciprocate the gesture through prayers, solidarity and support to the donor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also, in her remarks, the Chairperson of Zamfara State APC Igbo Wing, Mrs. Collins Prayed God Almighty to restore lasting peace in Zamfara and reward the donor abundantly.

Advertisement

The Senator Representing Zamfara West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has urged Christians faithfuls to use the Christmas festivities as another avenue to pray for the Nation, promote national unity and cohesion.

The former Zamfara Governor said the spiritual aspect of Christmas should be of paramount importance to the Christian family instead of engaging in some acts of frivolity that has no connection with the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ which is the reason for the season.

Senator Yari adds that he’s committed to assisting all at all times and such gesture will never be compromised.

The former two term Zamfara Governor made the call while presenting Cash and food items to Christian community in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The development was contained in a press statement signed by Ibrahim Muhammad (Danmadamin Birnin Magaji) Chairman Publicity Committee, for Senator AYari Political Organisation.

Mr. Yari emphasised the need for Christian to again intensify prayers leaders at all levels, good health and God’s guidance especially to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be able implement his administration’s policy aimed at uplifting the living standard of Nigerians.

Distributing the items, the Senator was represented by Sani Garba (General) a Federal Commissioner, with the Federal Character Commission representing from Zamfara State.

310 bags of 50kg Rice, 16 Cows and One Million Naira Cash was donated to the Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN, APC Igbo and Yoruba Wings, Igbo and Yoruba Communities residing in Zamfara.

Advertisement

The Christains Association of Nigeria, CAN, Zamfara state chapter, we’re given 200 bags of 50kg rice, 10 cows and one Million Naira Cash while Igbo APC Wing, Zamfara state, we’re given 20 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow.

The Yoruba Wing of the APC received 10 bags of rice (50kg) and one cow and Igbo Community got 50 bags of rice (50kg) and two cows.

Lastly, Yoruba Community while share 30 bags of 50kg rice and two cows.

Receiving the items on their behalf of the benefitting communities, the Chairman, Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN Zamfara State, Evengelist Michael Tajudeen Azeez Afolabi thanked Senator Yari for the gesture.

Advertisement

He says the kind gesture has become an annual gift by former Governor Yari to the Christian community residing in Zamfara for many years.

Evengelist Michael Afolabi also pledged to reciprocate the gesture through prayers, solidarity and support to the donor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Also, in her remarks, the Chairperson of Zamfara State APC Igbo Wing, Mrs. Collins Prayed God Almighty to restore lasting peace in Zamfara and reward the donor abundantly.