The Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum says his administration is geared towards remodeling the State which has been ravaged by over a decade long Boko Haram Insurgency.

He stated this during the inauguration of 4 projects in Maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

This is the Kashim Shettima Metro estate situated at the heart Maiduguri.

A 12 block of 3-bedroom semi-detached houses, to be given to over 70 federal government workers residing in the State.

Governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni is here to inaugurate this project.

Governor Buni commends Babagana Zulum for his effort towards providing a conducive environment for workers in the State.

Elsewhere at Njimtilo, a 500 housing unit was also inaugurated.

It consist of a clinic, police and fire stations and road networks.

The houses are meant for state civil servants.

Other projects inaugurated by the Yobe state governor include the Borno Express Fly-Over, and the Shehu Umar Garbai Roads with the aim of ensuring free flow of traffic in the State.

Governor Zulum pledges to initiate more developmental projects in the state in order to provide a better life for citizens of the State.