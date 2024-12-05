The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has denied reports circulating online that the Federal Government is investigating Air Peace.

According to a statement by FCCPC’s Director of Corporate Communications, Ondaje Ijagwu, the claims are false, syndicated, and possibly sponsored as the commission urged the public to disregard the misleading information.

The FCCPC reaffirmed its December 1, 2024, release, which announced inquiries into consumer complaints across the banking, telecommunications, and aviation sectors. As part of these inquiries, Air Peace is being engaged over allegations of exploitative ticket pricing, particularly sudden price hikes for advance bookings on certain domestic routes.

These inquiries, conducted under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, are aimed at addressing poor service delivery, exploitative practices, and potential consumer rights violations.

The FCCPC confirmed that the inquiry into Air Peace began as scheduled on December 3, 2024, and is ongoing. It says Information and responses from Air Peace and other entities are being reviewed, with the commission set to take necessary actions to address any identified violations and uphold consumer rights.