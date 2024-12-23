Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating an investment-friendly environment, for more revenue and reduce dependence on federal government allocations.



The Governor made this known during the opening ceremony of the Consultative Forum on the Development of the African Continental Free Trade Area Sub-national Implementation Strategy for Oyo State.

The African Continental Free Trade Area 2024 Consultative Forum in Oyo state aims discuss policy and frameworks in achieving intra African Trade.

It is also an avenue for traders, investors and other relevant stakeholders in Oyo state to interface with policymakers, share experiences, and explore opportunities for harnessing the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.

Governor Makinde says the state will take advantage of the opportunity to unlock its economic potentials with a view to providing job opportunities and uplift the people of the state from poverty to prosperity.

The project underscores the Oyo state Government’s commitment to creating opportunity for the in order to promote socio-economic growth , reduce poverty and broaden its economic inclusion.

