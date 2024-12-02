Hundreds of Nigerians die every year from mishaps while using rivers as a means of transportation.

The report on water transportation on the Gongola River got the TVC crew to go by car, then on foot, later on motorcycles and then on foot again before some rickety scary canoe.

Lanre Adeyemi of TVC News traveled down the River Gongola to bring us this unique story on the benefits, obstacles, and risks of water transport.

Water is life.

Humans have relied on water for thousands of years for many purposes such as food, security, hygiene, energy, and transportation.

In Nigeria, many rural residents base their lives on water. Rains and rivers influence when, where, and what crops are planted, as well as how towns are built, hygiene, and transportation.

Mr Adeyemi traveled to the banks of the Gongola River to gain a firsthand understanding of river-based transportation used by residents of northeastern Nigeria, which is sometimes referred to by foreigners as “just a desert.”

First a car, then a motorcycle, and finally a foot. The journey was challenging and perilous, which further highlights why these seasoned country people choose waterways as their primary mode of transportation.

Gongola River originates from the eastern slopes of Jos Plateau in Northcentral Nigeria through Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe states with several beautiful waterfalls, then briefly passes through Borno before reentering Gombe to Adamawa state then emptying into River Benue.

At Fikhayel community, business is slow as it is not a market day. Yet, canoe operators were at the bank of the river Gongola hoping to do some business.

Communities along this river have used it as a means of transportation for generations.

Boat operators and passengers are living on thin edge, even though they frequently overcrowd their vessels with motorcycles, passengers, and bags of grain.

They are merely an event from a huge calamity if no rules or safety precautions are followed.

Another operator explains that in almost thirty years of engaging in this business, he has never used a lifejacket or met any government official educating them on the rules of water transportation.

Though there has been no loss of lives around this axis in a long time, despite experiencing several close calls.

The National Inland Waterways Authority is responsible for approximately ten thousand kilometers of navigable waterways. It is also responsible for regulations and enforcing standards.

The agency is meant to work with river basin authorities to promote commerce and ensure safety.

Passengers and operators say they are not aware of their existence nor felt the agency’s impact.

Hundreds of lives are lost in boat mishaps each year but only a few are documented.

Most boat mishaps are not officially documented

Back to the makeshift port to take a boat ride from Bayo local government area of Borno to Gulani in Yobe state.

Though wearing a life jacket, Mr. Adeyemi says he was scared as the narrow boat sailed on the wide choppy river. A passenger reassured that the boat was perfectly safe.