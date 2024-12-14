Vice President Kashim Shettima and a host of esteemed guests gathered to attend the wedding Fatihah of Ibrahim Bagudu, son of Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, and Amina Tatari Ali.

The ceremony which took place at the Sultan Bello Mosque had in attendance Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

Also, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, and key federal ministers, such as Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Wale Edun (Finance), and Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi (Labour and Employment).

The Nikah was conducted by Chief Imam, Dr. Muhammad Suleiman Adam, who highlighted the significance of love and mutual respect in enriching their marital bond.