Vice President Kashim Shettima has offered prayers for victims of the tragic stampedes that have claimed multiple lives across the country, describing the incidents as a national tragedy.

In Okija, Anambra State, what was meant to be a Christmas palliative distribution on Saturday turned tragic when 22 persons lost their lives, with several others were injured, during an early morning stampede. The same day in Abuja, another tragedy struck when ten persons died during an annual Christmas food-sharing event at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama.

These incidents followed Wednesday’s stampede at the Islamic High School, Basorun, in Ibadan, Oyo State, where several children lost their lives during a holiday funfair celebration, with others rushed to the University College Hospital (UCH) for medical attention.

In his condolence message, Vice President Shettima expressed deep sorrow over the losses, just as he offered prayers and heartfelt condolences.

“I am extremely saddened by these tragic incidents that have claimed innocent lives. My prayers and thoughts are with the grieving families of all victims, including those who sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.

“I am particularly distraught by the fact that so many lives of Nigerians, particularly children, have been lost in stampedes that ought to have been avoided through proper planning and organisation.

“This is not just a loss for individual states; it is a loss for the entire nation. May the Almighty God grant eternal rest to the souls of the departed,” he prayed.

VP Shettima further assured affected families that the federal government would provide necessary support during this difficult period.

He said, “We stand ready to support the bereaved families through this difficult period, and no effort will be spared in providing the necessary assistance they need.

“We have directed relevant agencies to provide immediate support to affected families. To those currently receiving treatment in various hospitals, their recovery is our priority, and we will stand with them through this challenging time.”