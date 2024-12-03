Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special offences Court sitting in Ikeja has issued a bench warrant for former Managing director of asset management corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru, over his failure to appear for his arraignment in an alleged N75.9bn and $31.5m fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Mr kuru,

And a former Receiver-Manager, Kamilu Omokhide who was appointed by AMCON, to manage the airline upon its takeover as a result of its multi-billion naira indebtedness to banks.

Other defendants in the six-count charge are CAPTAIN ROY ILEGBODU, who is the current MD of Arik Air, as well as Union Bank plc and another company, Super Bravo Limited.

The arraignment of the defendants that was scheduled for Tuesday couldn’t go on due to the absence of Mr Kuru and his lead counsel, Olasupo Shasore (SAN).

The defendants are facing six counts bordering on making a false statement, fraudulent conversion, abuse of office, stealing, and dishonest conversion of property preferred against them.

Earlier in the day, when the case was called, the EFCC’s prosecuting counsel, Wahab Shittu SAN, announced his appearance while Taiwo Osipitan SAN appeared for the first defendant (Kamilu Omokide) and the third defendant (Captain Roy Ilegbodu).

Olalekan Ojo SAN announced his appearance for the fourth defendant (Union Bank of Nigeria Plc), while Tayo Oyetibo SAN appeared for the fifth defendant ( Super Bravo Limited).

Following the absence of the second defendant, (Mr Kuru), Dr. Shittu prayed the court to issue a warrant of arrest against the second defendant, and that that the prosecution would not be able to go on with the arraignment.

He said, “The former MD of AMCON had jumped administrative bail granted by EFCC on several occasions.

“In view of the attitude of the second defendant, we urge the court to issue a bench warrant.

“My lord, all the defendants in this case were served, but they got to the residence of the second defendant; the man had disappeared. He had blocked his contact.

“Someone who is the former MD of AMCON is not supposed to behave that way,” he said.

Justice Dada, then, granted the prosecution counsel’s prayer and issued a warrant of arrest against the second defendant.

But, while adjourning the case, the judge was informed that he was on his way, prompting the court to stand down the matter.

At the resumed proceedings, a counsel, I.B. Amefula, appeared for the second defendant holding the brief of Olasupo Sasore (SAN).

Mr Amefula apologised to the court for their earlier absence, saying Mr Shasore was not in the country and that he would like to appear for Mr Kuru personally.

Mr Amefula then urged the court to revoke the warrant saying that both Messes Kuru and Shasore were not aware of the court’s date of arraignment.

The judge in her response said, she will still retain the order until the next adjourned date.

The case was adjourned till January 20, 2025, for the arraignment of the defendants.

The complainants in the matter are the founder of Arik, Johnson Arumemi and its shareholders.

The petition was signed on their behalf, by their lawyer, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana.

In the first count, Union Bank is charged with making a false statement to a public officer with the intention of causing and/or inducing unwarranted sale of Arik Air loans and bank guarantees with Union Bank, making false statements to AMCON regarding Arik Air Limited’s performing loans following which it transferred a bogus figure of N71billion Naira to AMCON.

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 96 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

In count 2, AHMED LAWAL KURU, Kamilu Alaba Omokide and CAPTAIN ILEGBODU, were alleged to have stolen and fraudulently converted to the use of NG Eagle Limited the total sum of N4.9bn.

The offence of stealing by fraudulent conversion of the property of another is said to be contrary to Section 278(1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

In count 3, it was alleged that CAPT. ROY ILEGBODU in May, 2024 or thereabout, did steal the sum of N22.5million by fraudulently converting same to the use of Magashi Ali Mohammed property of Arik Air Ltd.

In count 4, it was alleged that AHMED LAWAL KURU and KAMILU ALABA OMOKIDE as being public officers, on 11th July, 2019 or thereabout in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your offices an arbitrary act, to wit: intentionally and in violation of the discharge of your functions incorporated a Company called NG Eagle Limited, RC Number 1600277 for the purpose of obtaining undue advantage for yourself and or cronies.

The office of abuse of office is contrary to and punishable under Section 73 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.

In count 5, KAMILU ALABA OMOKIDE, AHMED LAWAL KURU AND CAPT. ROY ILEGBODU on the 12th day of February, 2022 or thereabout, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court being public officers directed to be done in abuse of the authority of your office and with intention of obtaining undue advantage for yourself and cronies an arbitrary act, to wit: intentionally authorizing the tear down and destruction of an aircraft, 5N-JEA with Serial No. 15058 valued at $31.5M, an arbitrary act, which act is prejudicial to the economic stability of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Arik Air Limited.

In count 6, KAMILU ALABA OMOKIDE, AHMED LAWAL KURU, and SUPER BRAVO LIMITED on the 29th day of November, 2023 or thereabout in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted to the use of Super Bravo Limited three (3) Boeing aircrafts known as Manufacturer Serial Number 33944 Registration Number 5N MJG, Manufacturer Serial Number 35638 Registration Number 5N MJN and Manufacturer Serial Number 34761Registration Number 5N MJE property of Arik Air Limited.

The offence of stealing by dishonestly taking the property of another contrary to Section 278(1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

