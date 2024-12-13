The federal high court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello in the sum of N500 million and two sureties in like sum.

The sureties must have property in Abuja and swear to an affidavits of means.

Documents of the property will be verified by the registrar of the court.

Mr. Bello is to deposit his traveling documents with the court.

The sureties will deposit two passport photographs with the court.

Counsel to Mr. Bello had informed the court of the understanding that have with the prosecuting counsel assuring the court that Mr Bello would attend his trial.

Prosecuting counsel Kemi Phinero SAN acknowledged Rule 26 on the rules of professional conduct, that counsel to the defendant, has given the assurances that the defendant will be available for his trial subject to the discretionary terms of bail imposed by the court.

Justice Emeka Nwite ordered that the defendant be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

