The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education has advocated that state government should devote substantial amount of money for education to bridge the knowledge gap.

He made the remark at a one-day inspection working visit to Enugu, to understudy state government investment in the four levels of education.

Education is essential for socio-economic development

Promoting quality education without inequality helps to build self-confidence, reduce poverty, and enhance employment opportunities.

A task Governor of Enugu State Peter Mbah took as challenge, devoid of mere posturing by devoting one third of the state budget to education development.

19 months into the administration, the state is rounding off construction of the 260 Smart schools, 17 Secondary Education, 8 colleges of technical learning to fill the knowledge gap in technical education and upgrading state’s tertiary institutions.

The Executive Secretary describes the state investments in Education as assets that safeguard the future of the children to play actively in global space.

Governor Mbah explains the reason for investing 1/3 of the state budget in education by providing sound, qualitative and experiential learning space for Teachers and Students.

