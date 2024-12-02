US President Joe Biden has issued an official pardon for his son Hunter, who was set to face sentencing this month on federal felony gun and tax convictions.

Mr. Biden had previously said he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence. But on Sunday evening, he said although he believed in the justice system, “politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice.

In Hunter Biden’s case, his father’s “full and unconditional pardon” covers any potential federal crimes Hunter may have committed from January 2014 through to December 2024.

The youngest son of the US president in June was found guilty of two charges related to lying about his drug use on a federal form, and one for possessing a gun while addicted to or using drugs.

And in September he pleaded guilty to nine charges in his federal tax evasion case after previously denying allegations he had intentionally avoided paying $1.4m in income tax from 2016-19.

He was due to be sentenced on the 16th of December.

The pardon represents legal forgiveness, ends any further punishment and restores rights such as being able to vote or run for public office.

And after U.S. President Joe Biden backtracked on his promise not to interfere in his son Hunter Biden’s criminal cases by granting him a presidential pardon, he’s expressed gratitude for the “mercy” extended to him.

He acknowledged his past mistakes and emphasized his commitment to making amends. Reflecting on his recovery journey, he promised never to take the clemency “for granted.”

Reacting to the move, President-elect Donald Trump taking to his Truth Social wrote, “Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice.”

Presidential pardons are common for outgoing presidents – this is Joe Biden’s 26th one – in the months before they leave the White House.

Donald Trump issued 143 pardons during his first term as president, most of which came in his last months as president.