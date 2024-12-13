U.S e-commerce giant Amazon is set to donate $1 million (€960,000) to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration fund, a company spokesperson has announced.

Amazon will also broadcast Trump’s inauguration on its streaming service Prime Video, which is valued at $1 million in-kind.

In 2021, the business also aired departing US President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Earlier on Thursday, tech giant Meta declared a $1 million contribution to Trump’s foundation.

In an interview, Trump stated that he will meet with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos next week.

During his first term, Donald Trump often criticized the coverage of The Washington Post, owned by Bezos. However, in October Bezos said The Post would not endorse any candidate, effectively blocking its endorsement of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

This led to thousands of readers canceling their subscription and protest among journalists associated with the newspaper.

Bezos said this was to boost credibility as most people believe the media to be biased.

Trump also met Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg a few weeks ago at his Mar-a-Lago mansion.

The two have also had a tense relationship, with Trump being removed from Facebook after the January 6, 2021 attacks on the US Capitol. The account was restored in 2023.

Trump’s deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Zuckerberg is among other business leaders who want to support Trump’s economic plans.

