Troops from the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with Sector 3 of Operation Whirl Stroke, have struck a decisive blow against bandits terrorising communities in Benue and Taraba States.

The operation, codenamed Operation Golden Peace, was launched to restore stability in the region.

On December 7, 2024, the troops carried out a meticulously planned clearance operation targeting Akahagu and China villages in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The operation later extended to Ikayor village, where the troops confronted bandits linked to Akiki Utiv, also known as “Full Fire,” a notorious criminal figure.

Overwhelmed by the troops’ superior firepower, the bandits fled the area, leaving behind critical items, including a red Toyota Corolla vehicle, a motorcycle, a Beretta pistol, and military camouflage trousers.