In continuation of its clearance operations, troops of the Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA comprising the Army, Navy and the Air Force in conjunction with the Nigeria Police, Department of State Service and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps on 5 December 2024 cleared IPOB/ESN Camp at Uhuala- Aku in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

The combined force acting on credible intelligence on arrival at the terrorist’s camp came in contact with the irredentists who were forced to abandon their camp in disarray escaping into the adjoining forest due to troops’ superior fire power.

Items recovered include; One G3 rifle, Two Pump Action rifles, Three Dane guns, one locally fabricated pistol, one MG belt, Two AK 47 Rifle magazines, Twelve rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, Five rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and a sack containing a human skull. Other items are; One Toyota Hilux Vehicle, Six radio chargers, Twenty car keys and One Boafeng radio.

Troops also destroyed 26 makeshift accommodations in the camp.

In the same vein, early yesterday the troops of Sector 2 on receipt of a reliable information about suspected members of the irredentists group terrorizing the general area of Okigwe community in Okposi Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State quickly mobilized to the community.

On arrival, the troops arrested two suspects and recovered Two locally fabricated pistols, Nine live cartridges and One motorcycle.

Similarly, troops of Sector 1 Operation UDO KA in conjunction with the Department of State Service raided IPOB/ESN camp at Agu Orba Ekwegbe Community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

During the raid operations, troops recovered the following locally fabricated items; Two General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), One single barrel gun, Twelve Rifles under construction, Two single revolver pistol, Ten pistol under construction and Two pistol magazines. Others include; Three Hundred and Thirty Five (335) rounds of 7.62mm by 51mm live ammunition, Twelve rounds of Pump Action Rifle live cartridges and Eleven empty cartridges.

The combined Team also recovered Twenty-One Military Desert Boots, Eight pairs of military raincoats, three IPOB/ESN flags, a First Aid Box, Six Cutlasses, Two Knives as well as bags of rice and garri. The camp was subsequently destroyed.

The Force Commander Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA Major General Hassan Dada is calling on all well-meaning citizens to embrace peace and dialogue as a tool of maintaining peace and stability in the South East region.

Remember, security is everybody’s business. It’s not in the hands of security agencies alone. When you see something say something by calling the JTF Operation UDO KA’s toll free line 193 and press Option 2 to speak directly to Headquarters Operation UDO KA.

The Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA will continue to carry out its constitutional roles of safeguarding lives and property in line with global best practice as laid down in the rules of engagement and code of conducts guiding its operations.

