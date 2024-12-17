The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has assured that the year 2025 will serve to consolidate the ongoing reforms being implemented under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he noted, is already delivering remarkable results across various sectors of the economy.

Idris, who stated this in Abuja on Tuesday at the management retreat of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), said public broadcasters are expected to project the success stories being recorded by the administration.

“There’s no doubt, I assure you, that the year 2025, will consolidate Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda reforms, which is already yielding good results in different facets of our socio-economic and political life.

“At a time like this, a phase in which our dear country is also undergoing a strategic socio-economic turn-around under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on their part, public broadcasters under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, are certainly expected to match the pace and expectations of government in projecting our success stories,” he said.

Advertisement

Idris stated that President Tinubu is pursuing an ambitious fiscal reform agenda designed to allocate more resources to state and local governments, and ultimately to the Nigerian people, in line with the principles of true federalism.

The Minister, specifically charged VON, as the nation’s external broadcaster, to tell the world of Nigeria’s newfound road to economic recovery and a remerging regional and international economic and political powerhouse.

“The Voice of Nigeria must be able to tell the world that Nigeria is working again; that we are winning the war on terrorism, banditry, and ethnic warlords that seemed to define us lately; that we are renergising our population towards sustainable productivity; that our young population has a clearer path to quality tertiary education through the National Education Loans (NEL) Fund, and importantly, that our nation is going through an energy transition phase that will guarantee more sustainable electricity and gas to power our homes and machinery.

“It is important that through the deliberate reportage of news and analysis on Nigeria to international audiences, no gaps are left in the curating of our nation’s gradual road to greatness,” he said.

Advertisement

The Minister said the government will continue to leverage the information assets of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) to combat the threats of fake news, disinformation, and misinformation targeting the nation on the international stage.

Idris emphasized that for media organizations such as Voice of Nigeria (VON) to remain competitive in the crowded global media landscape, they must leverage emerging digital technologies to enhance the quality and reach of their content, ensuring relevance in an ever-evolving world.

He also expressed his appreciation to the Director General of VON, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, as well as the management and staff, for their unwavering efforts and strategic vision in steering the organization towards operational excellence.