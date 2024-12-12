President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday December 17th.

The development was announced at plenary by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The President of the Senate also directed that Senators should first converge at the Senate chambers before proceeding to the House of Representatives chamber where the Joint sitting and budget presentation will hold.

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday December 17th.

The development was announced at plenary by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The President of the Senate also directed that Senators should first converge at the Senate chambers before proceeding to the House of Representatives chamber where the Joint sitting and budget presentation will hold.

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday December 17th.

The development was announced at plenary by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The President of the Senate also directed that Senators should first converge at the Senate chambers before proceeding to the House of Representatives chamber where the Joint sitting and budget presentation will hold.

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday December 17th.

The development was announced at plenary by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The President of the Senate also directed that Senators should first converge at the Senate chambers before proceeding to the House of Representatives chamber where the Joint sitting and budget presentation will hold.

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday December 17th.

The development was announced at plenary by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The President of the Senate also directed that Senators should first converge at the Senate chambers before proceeding to the House of Representatives chamber where the Joint sitting and budget presentation will hold.

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday December 17th.

The development was announced at plenary by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The President of the Senate also directed that Senators should first converge at the Senate chambers before proceeding to the House of Representatives chamber where the Joint sitting and budget presentation will hold.

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday December 17th.

The development was announced at plenary by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The President of the Senate also directed that Senators should first converge at the Senate chambers before proceeding to the House of Representatives chamber where the Joint sitting and budget presentation will hold.

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday December 17th.

The development was announced at plenary by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The President of the Senate also directed that Senators should first converge at the Senate chambers before proceeding to the House of Representatives chamber where the Joint sitting and budget presentation will hold.