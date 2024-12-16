President Bola Tinubu has presided over the National Defense Council meeting with members of the Council including led by the Minister of Defence and Service chiefs in attendance.

The President also approved the new harmonised terms and conditions of service (HTACOS ) officers , soldiers /ratings /airmen.

The new condition of service is expected to help in raising the morale of the members of the Armed forces in addressing the issue of insecurity with more vigour.

