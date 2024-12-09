President Bola Tinubu has commended the newly elected president of the Canadian medical association, Dr. Bolu Ogunyemi.

In a statement signed by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president said the recognition is evidence of Dr. Ogunyemi’s visionary leadership, dedication to excellence, and compassionate commitment to enhancing the welfare of others is well deserved.

President Tinubu also encourages the Clinical Associate Professor to remain steadfast and focused on fulfilling his new mandate with inclusivity and respect for diverse perspectives.

He is confident that Dr. Ogunyemi’s extensive background in medical science and his 15 years of leadership experience have eminently prepared him for this prestigious role.

The president expresses optimism that the forthcoming approval of Ogunyemi’s election at the CMA’s Annual General Meeting in May 2025 will empower him and enable him to elevate the association to even greater heights.

Dr. Ogunyemi, is a renowned dermatologist in St. John’s, a clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the Memorial University of Newfoundland and a visiting specialist in Labrador City since 2018.