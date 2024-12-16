President Bola Tinubu has approved the renaming of the University of Abuja after former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon.

The renaming of the University after the former Head of State is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

General Yakubu Gowon a former Head of State and Nigeria’s leader during the civil war between 1967-1970 recently celebrated his 90th birthday.

He became head of State following the Coup and Counter Coup of 1966 which led to the death of the then Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Western Regional Leader, Samuel Ladoke Akintola, Minister of Finance, Festus Okotie-Eboh.

The Coup and the Counter Coup also claimed the crop of the leadership of the Nation’s Military including head of State, General Aguiyi Ironsi, Colonel Adekunle Fajuyi and Others.