The Federal Government has been challenged to invest more resources into the growth of the technology industry.



Tech experts made the call during an exhibition in Port Harcourt to

display the potential of drone technology.

Organisers say these Unmanned Aerial Vehicies have been proven globally to help tackle insecurity for sectors like law enforcement, oil and gas, agriculture and telecommunications.

They also say due to its multi-sector deployment, demand and

versatility, the technology can open new doors of economic growth for Nigeria.

Advertisement