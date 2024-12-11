The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in collaboration with the Benue State Government has flagged-off the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and the Benue State Stakeholders Consultative Forum.

The flag off which was at the IBB Square in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital is to ensure that Benue residents embrace the use of natural gas for a cleaner energy and greener Nigeria.

The National Gas Expansion Programme – NGEP aims to expand the use of natural gas in Nigeria through the development of necessary infrastructure, policies, and regulations.

As part of this program, the Benue State government has identified potential areas for gas utilization and has put in place plans for the development of gas-based industries in the State.

Advertisement

Minister of Women affairs speaks on the importance for the adoption of Natural gas for domestic use.

A gas conversion company shares the economic advantages and how it’s a better alternative.

This will provide an opportunity for Benue people to maximize the benefits of natural gas in Benue State.

Advertisement

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in collaboration with the Benue State Government has flagged-off the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and the Benue State Stakeholders Consultative Forum.

The flag off which was at the IBB Square in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital is to ensure that Benue residents embrace the use of natural gas for a cleaner energy and greener Nigeria.

The National Gas Expansion Programme – NGEP aims to expand the use of natural gas in Nigeria through the development of necessary infrastructure, policies, and regulations.

As part of this program, the Benue State government has identified potential areas for gas utilization and has put in place plans for the development of gas-based industries in the State.

Advertisement

Minister of Women affairs speaks on the importance for the adoption of Natural gas for domestic use.

A gas conversion company shares the economic advantages and how it’s a better alternative.

This will provide an opportunity for Benue people to maximize the benefits of natural gas in Benue State.

Advertisement

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in collaboration with the Benue State Government has flagged-off the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and the Benue State Stakeholders Consultative Forum.

The flag off which was at the IBB Square in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital is to ensure that Benue residents embrace the use of natural gas for a cleaner energy and greener Nigeria.

The National Gas Expansion Programme – NGEP aims to expand the use of natural gas in Nigeria through the development of necessary infrastructure, policies, and regulations.

As part of this program, the Benue State government has identified potential areas for gas utilization and has put in place plans for the development of gas-based industries in the State.

Advertisement

Minister of Women affairs speaks on the importance for the adoption of Natural gas for domestic use.

A gas conversion company shares the economic advantages and how it’s a better alternative.

This will provide an opportunity for Benue people to maximize the benefits of natural gas in Benue State.

Advertisement

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in collaboration with the Benue State Government has flagged-off the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and the Benue State Stakeholders Consultative Forum.

The flag off which was at the IBB Square in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital is to ensure that Benue residents embrace the use of natural gas for a cleaner energy and greener Nigeria.

The National Gas Expansion Programme – NGEP aims to expand the use of natural gas in Nigeria through the development of necessary infrastructure, policies, and regulations.

As part of this program, the Benue State government has identified potential areas for gas utilization and has put in place plans for the development of gas-based industries in the State.

Advertisement

Minister of Women affairs speaks on the importance for the adoption of Natural gas for domestic use.

A gas conversion company shares the economic advantages and how it’s a better alternative.

This will provide an opportunity for Benue people to maximize the benefits of natural gas in Benue State.

Advertisement

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in collaboration with the Benue State Government has flagged-off the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and the Benue State Stakeholders Consultative Forum.

The flag off which was at the IBB Square in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital is to ensure that Benue residents embrace the use of natural gas for a cleaner energy and greener Nigeria.

The National Gas Expansion Programme – NGEP aims to expand the use of natural gas in Nigeria through the development of necessary infrastructure, policies, and regulations.

As part of this program, the Benue State government has identified potential areas for gas utilization and has put in place plans for the development of gas-based industries in the State.

Advertisement

Minister of Women affairs speaks on the importance for the adoption of Natural gas for domestic use.

A gas conversion company shares the economic advantages and how it’s a better alternative.

This will provide an opportunity for Benue people to maximize the benefits of natural gas in Benue State.

Advertisement

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in collaboration with the Benue State Government has flagged-off the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and the Benue State Stakeholders Consultative Forum.

The flag off which was at the IBB Square in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital is to ensure that Benue residents embrace the use of natural gas for a cleaner energy and greener Nigeria.

The National Gas Expansion Programme – NGEP aims to expand the use of natural gas in Nigeria through the development of necessary infrastructure, policies, and regulations.

As part of this program, the Benue State government has identified potential areas for gas utilization and has put in place plans for the development of gas-based industries in the State.

Advertisement

Minister of Women affairs speaks on the importance for the adoption of Natural gas for domestic use.

A gas conversion company shares the economic advantages and how it’s a better alternative.

This will provide an opportunity for Benue people to maximize the benefits of natural gas in Benue State.

Advertisement

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in collaboration with the Benue State Government has flagged-off the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and the Benue State Stakeholders Consultative Forum.

The flag off which was at the IBB Square in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital is to ensure that Benue residents embrace the use of natural gas for a cleaner energy and greener Nigeria.

The National Gas Expansion Programme – NGEP aims to expand the use of natural gas in Nigeria through the development of necessary infrastructure, policies, and regulations.

As part of this program, the Benue State government has identified potential areas for gas utilization and has put in place plans for the development of gas-based industries in the State.

Advertisement

Minister of Women affairs speaks on the importance for the adoption of Natural gas for domestic use.

A gas conversion company shares the economic advantages and how it’s a better alternative.

This will provide an opportunity for Benue people to maximize the benefits of natural gas in Benue State.

Advertisement

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources in collaboration with the Benue State Government has flagged-off the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) and the Benue State Stakeholders Consultative Forum.

The flag off which was at the IBB Square in Makurdi, the Benue State Capital is to ensure that Benue residents embrace the use of natural gas for a cleaner energy and greener Nigeria.

The National Gas Expansion Programme – NGEP aims to expand the use of natural gas in Nigeria through the development of necessary infrastructure, policies, and regulations.

As part of this program, the Benue State government has identified potential areas for gas utilization and has put in place plans for the development of gas-based industries in the State.

Advertisement

Minister of Women affairs speaks on the importance for the adoption of Natural gas for domestic use.

A gas conversion company shares the economic advantages and how it’s a better alternative.

This will provide an opportunity for Benue people to maximize the benefits of natural gas in Benue State.