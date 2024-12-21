The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has warned against indiscriminate and unorganised sharing of palliatives and relief items in the country during this festive period.

The IGP raised serious concerns stating that this trend is worrisome and calls for urgent concerns to save the lives of citizens of this country, especially the vulnerable youths and the elderly.

Force PRO, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, while briefing journalists on Saturday, said: “this warning follows a series of tragic incidents that highlight the urgent need for a more structured and effective approach to delivering aid to vulnerable communities and members of the public in general.”

It would be recalled that on December 18, 2024, a tragic incident had occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State, where a stampede at a children’s funfair resulted in the deaths of at least 35 children and left many others critically injured.

Also, in the early hours of Saturday, the December 21, 2024, another tragedy struck at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, Abuja, in a similar stampede that occurred during the distribution of food items to vulnerable and elderly individuals, which led to the death of 10 persons, leaving many others injured.

A similar incident also occurred at Okija, Ihiala local government area of Anambra State, at a palliative distribution set up by a philanthropist identified as Obi Jackson, which led to the death of several individuals.

The IGP emphasised the dangers posed to public safety during these unorganized distributions and funfairs set up by groups, individuals and NGOs, including the potential for stampedes and other incidents that could endanger lives.

The lack of a well-defined plan for distributing palliatives has resulted in chaos, leading to long lines and unnecessary confrontations among citizens seeking assistance.

The Force PRO said, “in light of these developments, the IGP has called on government officials, community leaders, and non-governmental organizations to work collaboratively towards establishing a comprehensive and organized framework for distributing palliatives.

“The IGP has hereby warned groups and organizers of similar events to ensure the involvement of security agencies as negligence on their part is criminal and would not be overlooked, as provided for in Sec. 196 of the Penal Code and Sec. 344 of the Criminal Code, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The IGP also ordered the Commissioners of the affected states to carry out thorough investigations into these ugly incidences for further legal actions.

