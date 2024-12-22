Fostering peaceful coexistence and unity of purpose is one sure-way stakeholders believe would pave way for recovery and development especially in areas affected by violent conflict in the North East Region.

They made their views known at a cultural heritage celebration organized by FOURCi and Save the Children International in Jere Local Council of Borno State.

This is Molai community, just about 11 kilometers away from Maiduguri the Borno State Capital.

The town was a soft target for boko haram insurgency over the years.

But as peace returns to most parts of the state, Molai is back to life.

Sounds coming out from the town today depicts celebrations are ongoing.

For the first time in 15 years, residents of this community come together to celebrate their cultural heritage.

Community members of Molai are delighted to participate in the long lost tradition.

FOURCi and Save the Children International believe that the humanitarian nexus development and peace initiative would allow locals to plan more events in the future which promotes peaceful coexistence.