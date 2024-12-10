The House of Representatives says it will continue to prioritise constitutional reforms that promote women’s political participation and representation.

Abbas Tajudeen spoke at a session with Speakers, Houses of Assembly to mark the end of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

The annual commemoration of sixteen days of activism against gender-based violence winds down in a matter of hours.

The National Assembly recognises the indispensable role women play in governance and the broader societal fabric.

Advertisement

A number of gender based bills before the National Assembly need the support and concurrence of the States.

This engagement is to seek the buy-in of the Houses of Assembly towards ensuring the success of the bills, particularly the one seeking increased seats for women in the National and state Assemblies.

The Speaker says the House will continue to amplify women inclusion for a better society.

For the States, advocating for an end to gender based violence resonates with their vision for a new Nigeria as they pledge support.

Advertisement

This is an event to mark this year’s International Anti corruption Day.

The parliament worries corruption has been a bane of Nigeria’s development and calls for a unified approach in the battle against graft

Advertisement

The House of Representatives says it will continue to prioritise constitutional reforms that promote women’s political participation and representation.

Abbas Tajudeen spoke at a session with Speakers, Houses of Assembly to mark the end of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

The annual commemoration of sixteen days of activism against gender-based violence winds down in a matter of hours.

The National Assembly recognises the indispensable role women play in governance and the broader societal fabric.

Advertisement

A number of gender based bills before the National Assembly need the support and concurrence of the States.

This engagement is to seek the buy-in of the Houses of Assembly towards ensuring the success of the bills, particularly the one seeking increased seats for women in the National and state Assemblies.

The Speaker says the House will continue to amplify women inclusion for a better society.

For the States, advocating for an end to gender based violence resonates with their vision for a new Nigeria as they pledge support.

Advertisement

This is an event to mark this year’s International Anti corruption Day.

The parliament worries corruption has been a bane of Nigeria’s development and calls for a unified approach in the battle against graft

Advertisement

The House of Representatives says it will continue to prioritise constitutional reforms that promote women’s political participation and representation.

Abbas Tajudeen spoke at a session with Speakers, Houses of Assembly to mark the end of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

The annual commemoration of sixteen days of activism against gender-based violence winds down in a matter of hours.

The National Assembly recognises the indispensable role women play in governance and the broader societal fabric.

Advertisement

A number of gender based bills before the National Assembly need the support and concurrence of the States.

This engagement is to seek the buy-in of the Houses of Assembly towards ensuring the success of the bills, particularly the one seeking increased seats for women in the National and state Assemblies.

The Speaker says the House will continue to amplify women inclusion for a better society.

For the States, advocating for an end to gender based violence resonates with their vision for a new Nigeria as they pledge support.

Advertisement

This is an event to mark this year’s International Anti corruption Day.

The parliament worries corruption has been a bane of Nigeria’s development and calls for a unified approach in the battle against graft

Advertisement

The House of Representatives says it will continue to prioritise constitutional reforms that promote women’s political participation and representation.

Abbas Tajudeen spoke at a session with Speakers, Houses of Assembly to mark the end of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

The annual commemoration of sixteen days of activism against gender-based violence winds down in a matter of hours.

The National Assembly recognises the indispensable role women play in governance and the broader societal fabric.

Advertisement

A number of gender based bills before the National Assembly need the support and concurrence of the States.

This engagement is to seek the buy-in of the Houses of Assembly towards ensuring the success of the bills, particularly the one seeking increased seats for women in the National and state Assemblies.

The Speaker says the House will continue to amplify women inclusion for a better society.

For the States, advocating for an end to gender based violence resonates with their vision for a new Nigeria as they pledge support.

Advertisement

This is an event to mark this year’s International Anti corruption Day.

The parliament worries corruption has been a bane of Nigeria’s development and calls for a unified approach in the battle against graft

Advertisement

The House of Representatives says it will continue to prioritise constitutional reforms that promote women’s political participation and representation.

Abbas Tajudeen spoke at a session with Speakers, Houses of Assembly to mark the end of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

The annual commemoration of sixteen days of activism against gender-based violence winds down in a matter of hours.

The National Assembly recognises the indispensable role women play in governance and the broader societal fabric.

Advertisement

A number of gender based bills before the National Assembly need the support and concurrence of the States.

This engagement is to seek the buy-in of the Houses of Assembly towards ensuring the success of the bills, particularly the one seeking increased seats for women in the National and state Assemblies.

The Speaker says the House will continue to amplify women inclusion for a better society.

For the States, advocating for an end to gender based violence resonates with their vision for a new Nigeria as they pledge support.

Advertisement

This is an event to mark this year’s International Anti corruption Day.

The parliament worries corruption has been a bane of Nigeria’s development and calls for a unified approach in the battle against graft

Advertisement

The House of Representatives says it will continue to prioritise constitutional reforms that promote women’s political participation and representation.

Abbas Tajudeen spoke at a session with Speakers, Houses of Assembly to mark the end of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

The annual commemoration of sixteen days of activism against gender-based violence winds down in a matter of hours.

The National Assembly recognises the indispensable role women play in governance and the broader societal fabric.

Advertisement

A number of gender based bills before the National Assembly need the support and concurrence of the States.

This engagement is to seek the buy-in of the Houses of Assembly towards ensuring the success of the bills, particularly the one seeking increased seats for women in the National and state Assemblies.

The Speaker says the House will continue to amplify women inclusion for a better society.

For the States, advocating for an end to gender based violence resonates with their vision for a new Nigeria as they pledge support.

Advertisement

This is an event to mark this year’s International Anti corruption Day.

The parliament worries corruption has been a bane of Nigeria’s development and calls for a unified approach in the battle against graft

Advertisement

The House of Representatives says it will continue to prioritise constitutional reforms that promote women’s political participation and representation.

Abbas Tajudeen spoke at a session with Speakers, Houses of Assembly to mark the end of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

The annual commemoration of sixteen days of activism against gender-based violence winds down in a matter of hours.

The National Assembly recognises the indispensable role women play in governance and the broader societal fabric.

Advertisement

A number of gender based bills before the National Assembly need the support and concurrence of the States.

This engagement is to seek the buy-in of the Houses of Assembly towards ensuring the success of the bills, particularly the one seeking increased seats for women in the National and state Assemblies.

The Speaker says the House will continue to amplify women inclusion for a better society.

For the States, advocating for an end to gender based violence resonates with their vision for a new Nigeria as they pledge support.

Advertisement

This is an event to mark this year’s International Anti corruption Day.

The parliament worries corruption has been a bane of Nigeria’s development and calls for a unified approach in the battle against graft

Advertisement

The House of Representatives says it will continue to prioritise constitutional reforms that promote women’s political participation and representation.

Abbas Tajudeen spoke at a session with Speakers, Houses of Assembly to mark the end of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

The annual commemoration of sixteen days of activism against gender-based violence winds down in a matter of hours.

The National Assembly recognises the indispensable role women play in governance and the broader societal fabric.

Advertisement

A number of gender based bills before the National Assembly need the support and concurrence of the States.

This engagement is to seek the buy-in of the Houses of Assembly towards ensuring the success of the bills, particularly the one seeking increased seats for women in the National and state Assemblies.

The Speaker says the House will continue to amplify women inclusion for a better society.

For the States, advocating for an end to gender based violence resonates with their vision for a new Nigeria as they pledge support.

Advertisement

This is an event to mark this year’s International Anti corruption Day.

The parliament worries corruption has been a bane of Nigeria’s development and calls for a unified approach in the battle against graft