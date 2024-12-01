A Human rights activist in Taraba state, Bako Benjamin has asked Governor Agbu Kefas not to be distracted by fifth columnists who are desperate to Distract the administration from delivering on the promises made to the people of the state.

Mr Benjamin who is reacting to a recent publication by an online media, which alleged that Governor Agbu Kefas mismanaged 2.6 billion naira on office furniture while neglecting the health sector, in a statement described it as opposition sponsored strategy to frustrate him from been focused.

He added that the writeup is a clear indication of the opposition’s growing frustration with the governor’s rising popularity.

According to him the allegation is not only misleading but also a desperate attempt to distract the people of Taraba State from Governor Kefas’s numerous achievements.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Governor Kefas has denied the allegation describing it as unfounded.

The governor who spoke through the State Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman Jalingo noticed with utmost concern an ugly trend in the spread of a targeted smear campaign against the personage of the governor.

She explained that priority was given to health and other sector by the administration and there is no such spending on furniture.

Advertisement

A Human rights activist in Taraba state, Bako Benjamin has asked Governor Agbu Kefas not to be distracted by fifth columnists who are desperate to Distract the administration from delivering on the promises made to the people of the state.

Mr Benjamin who is reacting to a recent publication by an online media, which alleged that Governor Agbu Kefas mismanaged 2.6 billion naira on office furniture while neglecting the health sector, in a statement described it as opposition sponsored strategy to frustrate him from been focused.

He added that the writeup is a clear indication of the opposition’s growing frustration with the governor’s rising popularity.

According to him the allegation is not only misleading but also a desperate attempt to distract the people of Taraba State from Governor Kefas’s numerous achievements.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Governor Kefas has denied the allegation describing it as unfounded.

The governor who spoke through the State Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman Jalingo noticed with utmost concern an ugly trend in the spread of a targeted smear campaign against the personage of the governor.

She explained that priority was given to health and other sector by the administration and there is no such spending on furniture.

Advertisement

A Human rights activist in Taraba state, Bako Benjamin has asked Governor Agbu Kefas not to be distracted by fifth columnists who are desperate to Distract the administration from delivering on the promises made to the people of the state.

Mr Benjamin who is reacting to a recent publication by an online media, which alleged that Governor Agbu Kefas mismanaged 2.6 billion naira on office furniture while neglecting the health sector, in a statement described it as opposition sponsored strategy to frustrate him from been focused.

He added that the writeup is a clear indication of the opposition’s growing frustration with the governor’s rising popularity.

According to him the allegation is not only misleading but also a desperate attempt to distract the people of Taraba State from Governor Kefas’s numerous achievements.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Governor Kefas has denied the allegation describing it as unfounded.

The governor who spoke through the State Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman Jalingo noticed with utmost concern an ugly trend in the spread of a targeted smear campaign against the personage of the governor.

She explained that priority was given to health and other sector by the administration and there is no such spending on furniture.

Advertisement

A Human rights activist in Taraba state, Bako Benjamin has asked Governor Agbu Kefas not to be distracted by fifth columnists who are desperate to Distract the administration from delivering on the promises made to the people of the state.

Mr Benjamin who is reacting to a recent publication by an online media, which alleged that Governor Agbu Kefas mismanaged 2.6 billion naira on office furniture while neglecting the health sector, in a statement described it as opposition sponsored strategy to frustrate him from been focused.

He added that the writeup is a clear indication of the opposition’s growing frustration with the governor’s rising popularity.

According to him the allegation is not only misleading but also a desperate attempt to distract the people of Taraba State from Governor Kefas’s numerous achievements.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Governor Kefas has denied the allegation describing it as unfounded.

The governor who spoke through the State Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman Jalingo noticed with utmost concern an ugly trend in the spread of a targeted smear campaign against the personage of the governor.

She explained that priority was given to health and other sector by the administration and there is no such spending on furniture.

Advertisement

A Human rights activist in Taraba state, Bako Benjamin has asked Governor Agbu Kefas not to be distracted by fifth columnists who are desperate to Distract the administration from delivering on the promises made to the people of the state.

Mr Benjamin who is reacting to a recent publication by an online media, which alleged that Governor Agbu Kefas mismanaged 2.6 billion naira on office furniture while neglecting the health sector, in a statement described it as opposition sponsored strategy to frustrate him from been focused.

He added that the writeup is a clear indication of the opposition’s growing frustration with the governor’s rising popularity.

According to him the allegation is not only misleading but also a desperate attempt to distract the people of Taraba State from Governor Kefas’s numerous achievements.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Governor Kefas has denied the allegation describing it as unfounded.

The governor who spoke through the State Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman Jalingo noticed with utmost concern an ugly trend in the spread of a targeted smear campaign against the personage of the governor.

She explained that priority was given to health and other sector by the administration and there is no such spending on furniture.

Advertisement

A Human rights activist in Taraba state, Bako Benjamin has asked Governor Agbu Kefas not to be distracted by fifth columnists who are desperate to Distract the administration from delivering on the promises made to the people of the state.

Mr Benjamin who is reacting to a recent publication by an online media, which alleged that Governor Agbu Kefas mismanaged 2.6 billion naira on office furniture while neglecting the health sector, in a statement described it as opposition sponsored strategy to frustrate him from been focused.

He added that the writeup is a clear indication of the opposition’s growing frustration with the governor’s rising popularity.

According to him the allegation is not only misleading but also a desperate attempt to distract the people of Taraba State from Governor Kefas’s numerous achievements.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Governor Kefas has denied the allegation describing it as unfounded.

The governor who spoke through the State Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman Jalingo noticed with utmost concern an ugly trend in the spread of a targeted smear campaign against the personage of the governor.

She explained that priority was given to health and other sector by the administration and there is no such spending on furniture.

Advertisement

A Human rights activist in Taraba state, Bako Benjamin has asked Governor Agbu Kefas not to be distracted by fifth columnists who are desperate to Distract the administration from delivering on the promises made to the people of the state.

Mr Benjamin who is reacting to a recent publication by an online media, which alleged that Governor Agbu Kefas mismanaged 2.6 billion naira on office furniture while neglecting the health sector, in a statement described it as opposition sponsored strategy to frustrate him from been focused.

He added that the writeup is a clear indication of the opposition’s growing frustration with the governor’s rising popularity.

According to him the allegation is not only misleading but also a desperate attempt to distract the people of Taraba State from Governor Kefas’s numerous achievements.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Governor Kefas has denied the allegation describing it as unfounded.

The governor who spoke through the State Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman Jalingo noticed with utmost concern an ugly trend in the spread of a targeted smear campaign against the personage of the governor.

She explained that priority was given to health and other sector by the administration and there is no such spending on furniture.

Advertisement

A Human rights activist in Taraba state, Bako Benjamin has asked Governor Agbu Kefas not to be distracted by fifth columnists who are desperate to Distract the administration from delivering on the promises made to the people of the state.

Mr Benjamin who is reacting to a recent publication by an online media, which alleged that Governor Agbu Kefas mismanaged 2.6 billion naira on office furniture while neglecting the health sector, in a statement described it as opposition sponsored strategy to frustrate him from been focused.

He added that the writeup is a clear indication of the opposition’s growing frustration with the governor’s rising popularity.

According to him the allegation is not only misleading but also a desperate attempt to distract the people of Taraba State from Governor Kefas’s numerous achievements.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Governor Kefas has denied the allegation describing it as unfounded.

The governor who spoke through the State Commissioner for Information and Re-orientation, Zainab Usman Jalingo noticed with utmost concern an ugly trend in the spread of a targeted smear campaign against the personage of the governor.

She explained that priority was given to health and other sector by the administration and there is no such spending on furniture.