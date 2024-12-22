The son of the President, Seyi Tinubu, has facilitated the distribution of 10,000 blankets to almajiris across the Northwestern states.

The initiative, coordinated by the Founder of Ummusalama Foundation, Ummasalama Isyaka-Rabiu, aims to provide warmth and comfort to the almajiris, particularly during the harsh harmattan season.

Speaking during the event in Kano State, Ummasalama Isyaka-Rabiu revealed that 2,000 almajiris in the state will benefit from this effort.

She emphasized that the blankets would significantly improve the well-being of the beneficiaries as temperatures drop.