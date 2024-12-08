The former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has revealed through his official Facebook page that he paid Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu a private visit.

President Tinubu and Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu are class of 1999 Governors and have known each other for over 40 years and still counting.

Kalu made the visit known to the public via his official social media platform on Sunday evening.

Mr Kalu posted that ” Tonight, I paid a private visit to His Excellency President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his residence” Kalu said.

He is currently the Chairman Senate Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation.

While supporting a motion on aviation and nonchalant attitude of airline operators last week at Senate plenary, Kalu promised to bring back SLOK Airline if the government will support his business.