The Nigerian Senate has set up an Adhoc Committee as an interface between the Attorney General of the Federation and the leadership of the Senate to address major concerns raised in some sections of the Tax Reform Bills currently before the National Assembly.

The Senate’s resolution is the outcome of a meeting between the Senate’s leadership and the members of the executive to discuss the various contentions to the Bill .

Deputy President of the Senate , Senator Jibrin Barau said this at Plenary on Wednesday .

The upper legislative Chamber has also urged its Committee on Finance to halt all legislative action on the proposed Bill pending the outcome of the meeting with the Attorney General .

The eleven member Adhoc Committee will be presided by the Minority leader of the Senate , Senator Abba Moro and will have its first meeting on Thursday at 1pm .

The Senate has also assured that it will continue to make efforts to ensure all parts of the country is carried along in the Consideration of the Tax reform Bill and will not legislate on any matter that will discriminate against any section of the country.