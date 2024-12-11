The Senate of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria has declared the Edo Central Senatorial Seat Vacant.

The declaration follows the swearing in of the former occupant of the Seat, Monday Okphebolo, as the governor of Edo State after winning the governorship election in his home State of Edo.

The decision of the Senate was announced at plenary and the Independent National Electoral Commission will now announce the process of electing a new occupant of the seat through a By Election.

The Senate also announced the retiring clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, as the new Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate.