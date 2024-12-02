Cyclone Fengal dumped a full year’s worth of rain in portions of Tamil Nadu in India in just 36 hours, with some places receiving up to 56 cm, Chief Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management, Rajesh Lakhani announced Sunday.

The government is focusing on repair operations now that the hurricane has passed through the region. Lakhani stated that 49 relief camps had been established in Viluppuram district alone.

Heavy rainfall continued until recently, with some areas recording 56 centimetres since 8:30 am on Saturday.

This is the equivalent of a year’s worth of rainfall in just 36 hours.

The cyclone remained stationary for a time, which led to such intense rainfall.

Many trees have fallen, there is widespread waterlogging, and road traffic and power supplies have been disrupted. However, evacuations were carried out in advance, and 49 relief camps are operational in Viluppuram. Efforts are underway to restore normalcy as quickly as possible.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings for continued severe weather in these areas.

Managing Director of the Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam, reported that Fengal has been stationary for the last six hours and is likely to continue moving slowly westward.

As forecasted, very heavy rainfall was seen in Kakinada and other districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, as well as in the south coastal region, including Nellore.”

In Tamil Nadu, several districts continue to experience heavy rain after Fengal made landfall on November 30.

Cuddalore district has seen widespread flooding, and disaster teams are using boats to rescue affected residents. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), led by District Collector Balaraman, is actively involved in rescue operations.

